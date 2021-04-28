Miss Supranational announces 2021 schedule

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Supranational Organization announced that it will hold the 2021 edition of its three annual pageants - Miss Supranational, Mr. Supranational, and Miss Polski - on Poland's Festival of Beauty from August 20 to 22.

The organization's president, Gerhard Parzuthka von Lipinsky, said that "after doing several editions in December, we are extremely excited to re-introduce the beauty of the Polish summer to the world. We are looking forward to welcome the aspirational, inspirational young women and men from all around the world as they compete for the titles of Mr. Supranational and Miss Supranational.

"The long days, warm temperature, and natural beauty of the region we will be showcasing will allow us to remind the world that Poland is a country worth visiting. The health and safety of everyone involved has always been our number one priority. As local authorities are working tirelessly to control the pandemic in the country, we believe that we will be ready to ensure that our competition can take place in safe conditions," he added.

Lipinsky further shared that "needles to say, we will still be working very closely with health officials and our license holders around the world to take all the necessary precautions. More details will be released in the coming weeks."

The Mr. Supranational 2021 and Miss Poland 2021 will be selected on the same date - August 21 - while the Miss Supranational 2021 will be crowned on August 22.

Miss Supranational 2020 Anntonia Porsild of Thailand will crown the 11th winner of the same title, while Mr. Supranational 2020 Nate Crnkovich of the United States will pass on the title to the fifth annual winner.

Bb. Pilipinas Universe 2013 Mutya Joanna Datul won the fifth Miss Supranational crown in Belarus. She is the first Filipino, and first Asian, candidate to receive the title. The Miss Supranational Organization believes that "beauty unites the world."