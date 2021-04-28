CHINESE NEW YEAR
Will Smith amazed by Cebuano beatboxing twins
WIll Smith via Instagram

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 28, 2021 - 1:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — A pair of Cebuano beatboxers captured the attention of Hollywood actor Will Smith.

The “Men In Black” actor posted on his Instagram account the beatboxing video of Jomar and Jake Canencia of Carcar City, Cebu.

“Before the internet people would just be good at something like this and nobody would know—Tragedy! Shoutout Jomar & Jake…this is spectacular!” Will wrote. 

Rappers Questlove and K Smith commented on Will’s post, acknowledging the twins. 

“Crazy!” K Smith commented. 

“Oh this is my first RT since your ‘failure is lessons’ post,” Questlove commented. He also shared the video on his Instagram account. 

