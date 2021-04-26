CHINESE NEW YEAR
Daniel Padilla marks 26th birthday with community pantry in Tacloban

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - April 26, 2021 - 8:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — After Angel Locsin, actor Daniel Padilla's birthday was celebrated with a community pantry.

Yesterday, the actor's mother, host Karla Estrada, posted a gallery of photos that showed the community pantry setup in Tacloban City.

"Maraming maraming salamat sa aking mga Sangkay (kaibigan) sa Tacloban sa pang-organisa ng mga pagkakawang gawa. Ito ay buong puso nilang ginawa para sa pagsalubong sa kaarawan ni Daniel. Mabuhay kayo aking mga kaibigan! Masayang maging bahagi ng paghatid tulong sa kapwa," read Karla's Instagram post.

The actress hails from Tacloban.

Daniel turned 26 today, April 26. He has not posted anything related to the community pantry set up for his birthday on his Instagram nor did his girlfriend, actress Kathryn Bernardo.

On the day of his birth, Karla posted another birthday greeting for her son. She said that they usually invited many people whenever there are birthday celebrations in their family. They had to forego of it this year due to the pandemic but instead chose to share a little of their blessings.

"Good morning!!! Pag may birthday sa pamilya, matic na sa mga kasamahan ko sa bahay na dapat maraming imbitado! Pero dahil sa sitwasyon natin ay kami na lang maghahatid ng kaunting salo salo sa inyo," read part of her post.

 

