Celebrities condemn community pantry red-tagging

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities condemned authorities who red-tagged community pantries all over the country.

Their reactions came after Ana Patricia Non, the woman behind the Maginhawa Community Pantry, revealed yesterday that she halted operations for fears over the safety of her volunteers after being reportedly red-tagged by authorities.

In their social media accounts, celebrities showed support for the “bayanihan” movement.

Actress Agot Isidro criticized authorities on the red-tagging of community pantries.

So pati pagtulong, ire-red tag?



Mapapakain nyo ba lahat nang nakapila dyan? Wala nga kayong mga plano, mamasamain ninyo pa ang pag-tulong?#pakshetnagobyernoito — Agot Isidro (@agot_isidro) April 19, 2021

Actor-vlogger Chuckie Dreyfus shared a screenshot of pro-government bloggers red-tagging the movement.

Wow. Walang kasing TOXIC ang utak ng DDS. https://t.co/sUNexovcnT — Chuckie Dreyfus (@chuckiedreyfus) April 19, 2021

Actress Alessandra De Rossi asked people to just unite for the betterment of the country.

Ginawan mo na nga ng paraan, ikaw pa nahusgahan. Bat di nalang magtulungan, baka maiba naman ang patunguhan? ???? — alessandra de rossi (@msderossi) April 20, 2021

Comedian Pokwang said it's scary to help nowadays because of the red-tagging.

Dios ko po nakakatakot na tumulong na re red tag agaaadd!!! @cnnphilippines watching now katakot... — marietta subong (@pokwang27) April 20, 2021

Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Jim Paredes likened the first community pantry to Jesus being harassed by oppressors.

Award-winning director Antoinette Jadaone shared a news clip which shows police also setting up their own community pantry. She asked if these police officers will be also red-tagged.

O! Pwede naman makisama at tumulong na lang din, di ba! I-red tag n’yo nga mga kapwa pulis n’yo na ‘yan???



Na sa Pasig ito ay minor detail na langhttps://t.co/3wiqaySYId — Tonette, Tonette (@tonetjadaone) April 20, 2021

Actress Dionne Monsanto said that the government gave a problem to the people's solution to a problem.

Government’s response to Community Pantries:

“Bigyan natin ng problema ang solusyon nila.” — Dionne Monsanto (@DionneMonsanto) April 20, 2021

Writer Jerry Gracio alleged the government red-tagged the people who are merely helping.

Pag nagreklamo ang mga tao, itatanong ng gobyerno: ano ang ambag mo?



Pag nag-ambagan ang mga tao, tatawagin silang komunista ng gobyerno. — Jerry B. Grácio (@JerryGracio) April 20, 2021

Actor-writer Juan Miguel Severo said that the red-tagging of community pantries made the police the real terrorists.

