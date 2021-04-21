Celebrities condemn community pantry red-tagging

CHINESE NEW YEAR
Comedian Pokwang
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2021 - 1:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities condemned authorities who red-tagged community pantries all over the country.

Their reactions came after Ana Patricia Non, the woman behind the Maginhawa Community Pantry, revealed yesterday that she halted operations for fears over the safety of her volunteers after being reportedly red-tagged by authorities. 

In their social media accounts, celebrities showed support for the “bayanihan” movement.

Actress Agot Isidro criticized authorities on the red-tagging of community pantries. 

 

 

Actor-vlogger Chuckie Dreyfus shared a screenshot of pro-government bloggers red-tagging the movement. 

 

 

Actress Alessandra De Rossi asked people to just unite for the betterment of the country. 

 

 

Comedian Pokwang said it's scary to help nowadays because of the red-tagging. 

 

 

Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Jim Paredes likened the first community pantry to Jesus being harassed by oppressors.

 

 

Award-winning director Antoinette Jadaone shared a news clip which shows police also setting up their own community pantry. She asked if these police officers will be also red-tagged. 

 

 

Actress Dionne Monsanto said that the government gave a problem to the people's solution to a problem. 

 

 

Writer Jerry Gracio alleged the government red-tagged the people who are merely helping. 

 

 

Actor-writer Juan Miguel Severo said that the red-tagging of community pantries made the police the real terrorists.
 

