'Nagmamahalan na parang walang bukas': Xian Lim pens sweet birthday message for Kim Chiu
Team KimXi: Xian Lim and Kim Chiu
Xian Lim via Instagram

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 20, 2021 - 12:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapatid host Xian Lim penned a sweet birthday message to girlfriend Kim Chiu who celebrated her 31st birthday yesterday.

In his Instagram account, Xian said he’s the luckiest man alive because of Kim. 

“Hi @chinitaprincess I just want to say that I'm the luckiest man in the world to always have you by my side. Naaalala ko pa nung first date natin, you told me that you're worried that what we have might not last because of this crazy world we live in,” Xian wrote. 

The “1000 Heartbeats” host promised the Kapamilya actress to be by her side through thick and thin. 

"I love you so much Kim, always remember that. Through thick and thin, through ups and downs, know that I'll always be here loving you every day, every hour and every second. HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY TO YOU Enjoy this special day!” he said. 

Meanwhile, Kim sizzles in her birthday photoshoot she posted on her Instagram. Social media users commended Kim’s beauty in the shoot. 

 

 

“‘We age not by years but by stories.’ Cheers to life.. 3+1. Thank you everyone, for all the greetings and love you sent,” Kim wrote in the caption. 

