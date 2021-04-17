WATCH: JM de Guzman shares panic attack experience

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor JM de Guzman experienced a panic attack while promoting his new teleserye “Init sa Magdamag.”

In his Instagram account, JM posted a video of his panic attack while promoting the teleserye with Gerald Anderson and Yam Concepcion.

“So I had a mild panic attack during our promo this afternoon. Was having fun, tapos bigla nalang umatake. My handler @starmagic_portia asked me kamusta ako and I can’t type so I sent her this video,” JM wrote in the caption.

“Thank God dumaan lang ng mabilis. And it’s been more than a month since the last attack,” he added.

JM also explained what panic attack is in the same post.

“A panic attack is a sudden episode of intense fear that triggers severe physical reactions when there is no real danger or apparent cause. Panic attacks can be very frightening. When panic attacks occur, you might think you're losing control, having a heart attack or even dying,” he said.

JM advised other people who also have panic attack experiences to stay positive that they will be okay.

“#ifyouhavethisrememberyoullbeok. Stay positive,” he wrote.