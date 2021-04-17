Maine Mendoza apologizes for decade-old homophobic tweets

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Maine Mendoza apologized after her decade-old homophobic tweets resurfaced again on social media.

In her Twitter account, Maine said she didn’t mean to offend anyone with her tweets.

“Hi tweeps! I’ve been receiving a lot of messages about my tweets several years ago. Sending my sincerest apologies to those whom I have offended with my tweets way back then. It was my careless self talking and I didn’t mean to offend anyone. I am sincerely sorry,” Maine wrote.

Social media users expressed disappointment to Maine’s tweet when she’s 16 years old using gay as an insult.

Maine said she learned to be more careful with her words as time passes by.

Through the years, I have learned to be more careful with my thoughts and words – and how it would affect the people around me. Hope you hear me out this time. Praying for everyone’s safety and sanity in these trying times. ♥? — Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) April 16, 2021

