Maine Mendoza apologizes for decade-old homophobic tweets
Host-actress Maine Mendoza
Maine Mendoza via Instagram

Maine Mendoza apologizes for decade-old homophobic tweets

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 17, 2021 - 3:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Maine Mendoza apologized after her decade-old homophobic tweets resurfaced again on social media. 

In her Twitter account, Maine said she didn’t mean to offend anyone with her tweets.

“Hi tweeps! I’ve been receiving a lot of messages about my tweets several years ago. Sending my sincerest apologies to those whom I have offended with my tweets way back then. It was my careless self talking and I didn’t mean to offend anyone. I am sincerely sorry,” Maine wrote. 

Social media users expressed disappointment to Maine’s tweet when she’s 16 years old using gay as an insult. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm)

Maine said she learned to be more careful with her words as time passes by. 

“Through the years, I have learned to be more careful with my thoughts and words – and how it would affect the people around me. Hope you hear me out this time. Praying for everyone’s safety and sanity in these trying times,” Maine said. 

