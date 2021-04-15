CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Miss Universe 2020 to broadcast live on A2Z
Rabiya Mateo, 2020 Miss Universe Philippines
Philstar.com/File

Miss Universe 2020 to broadcast live on A2Z

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 15, 2021 - 6:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — The 69th edition of the Miss Universe pageant will be shown live from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 17, and can be watched in the Philippines on free TV via the A2Z channel.

In a statement sent to Philstar.com, ABS-CBN claimed it has acquired the rights to broadcast the prestigious pageant to air in the country. 

“Filipinos will get to cheer for Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo as ABS-CBN delivers the live telecast of ‘The 69th Miss Universe Competition’ on free TV via the A2Z channel on May 17 and replays on Kapamilya Channel, Metro Channel and iWantTFC on other dates,” the statement read. 

Rabiya vies to be the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe, after Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rabiya Mateo (@rabiyamateo)

 

The Filipina beauty queen is now in the US to prepare for the pageant. 

RELATED: Of hasty departures and fab arrivals: Rabiya Mateo continues Miss Universe 2020 journey

MISS UNIVERSE PAGEANT RABIYA MATEO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Miss Universe candidates test positive for COVID-19
Miss Universe candidates test positive for COVID-19
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 8 hours ago
News sources in their respective countries reported that Miss Universe India 2020 Adline Castelino and Miss Universe Argentina...
Entertainment
fbfb
10 questions for Rosanna Roces
10 questions for Rosanna Roces
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Did you know that the screen name of Rosanna “Osang” Roces was taken from Rosanna Ortiz (now based in London)...
Entertainment
fbfb
Judy Ann Santos, Piolo Pascual, Julia Barretto nominated to cast in 'World of Married' remake
Judy Ann Santos, Piolo Pascual, Julia Barretto nominated to cast in 'World of Married' remake
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Fans of Kapamilya actors Piolo Pascual and Judy Ann Santos were clamoring that the Filipino remake of “Doctor Foster”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Arci Mu&ntilde;oz shares story behind viral engagement video with JM de Guzman
Arci Muñoz shares story behind viral engagement video with JM de Guzman
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
It's been a week since fans were delighted and eventually disappointed after actors and college best friends Arci Munoz and...
Entertainment
fbfb
Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto went fishing in West Philippine Sea
Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto went fishing in West Philippine Sea
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya couple Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto spent quality time together by fishing at the West Philippine Sea.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Why Tetchie Agbayani thinks stars should continue 'pakikisawsaw' in politics
Why Tetchie Agbayani thinks stars should continue 'pakikisawsaw' in politics
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Veteran actress Tetchie Agbayani believed that celebrities, just like any ordinary Filipino, have the right to voice out their...
Entertainment
fbfb
Catch 'Zack Snyder&rsquo;s Justice League,' other DC films on HBO GO with Globe
Catch 'Zack Snyder’s Justice League,' other DC films on HBO GO with Globe
6 hours ago
Comic book and superhero fans are still buzzing with excitement over the release of DC’s cinematic movie of the year,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ellen Adarna on co-parenting with John Lloyd Cruz; Derek Ramsay vows to never cheat
Ellen Adarna on co-parenting with John Lloyd Cruz; Derek Ramsay vows to never cheat
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Model-actress Ellen Adarna revealed that John Lloyd Cruz is still spending time with their son Elias. 
Entertainment
fbfb
COVID-19 survivor Dennis Padilla happy for Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson relationship
COVID-19 survivor Dennis Padilla happy for Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson relationship
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Veteran comedian Dennis Padilla revealed that he is happy now that his daughter Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson have come...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Napakalaking bagay ng bakuna': Senior citizen Willie Revillame vaccinated vs COVID-19
'Napakalaking bagay ng bakuna': Senior citizen Willie Revillame vaccinated vs COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Kapuso host Willie Revillame revealed that he is now vaccinated against COVID-19.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with