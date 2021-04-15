Miss Universe 2020 to broadcast live on A2Z

MANILA, Philippines — The 69th edition of the Miss Universe pageant will be shown live from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 17, and can be watched in the Philippines on free TV via the A2Z channel.

In a statement sent to Philstar.com, ABS-CBN claimed it has acquired the rights to broadcast the prestigious pageant to air in the country.

“Filipinos will get to cheer for Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo as ABS-CBN delivers the live telecast of ‘The 69th Miss Universe Competition’ on free TV via the A2Z channel on May 17 and replays on Kapamilya Channel, Metro Channel and iWantTFC on other dates,” the statement read.

Rabiya vies to be the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe, after Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

The Filipina beauty queen is now in the US to prepare for the pageant.

RELATED: Of hasty departures and fab arrivals: Rabiya Mateo continues Miss Universe 2020 journey