CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Freddie Aguilar asks Duterte to help musicians this pandemic
OPM icon Freddie Aguilar
Freddie Aguilar via Facebook

Freddie Aguilar asks Duterte to help musicians this pandemic

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 14, 2021 - 11:25am

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music icon Freddie Aguilar asked President Rodrigo Duterte to look at the condition of Filipino musicians amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a report by News5, Freddie commented on the live video of the news channel while Duterte was addressing the nation. 

“Mr. President, pasensya na po. Sana mapansin ninyo ang kalagayan ng mga musikero at talents na hanggang ngayon libu-libo sa kanila ang 'di pa nabibigyan ng ayuda. Salamat,” Aguilar commented. 

Known as a supporter of the president, Aguilar said musicians around the country are doing their best to survive the pandemic but still their efforts are not enough for their family. 

Binabati ko po ang mahal na Pangulong Duterte ng isang Maligayang, maligayang Kaarawan! Mabuhay po kayo mahal na Pangulo ang Ama ng aming Mahal na Bayang Pilipinas????????????????????????

Posted by Freddie Aguilar on Saturday, March 27, 2021

“Gumagawa man sila ng paraan pero ‘di sapat sa kanilang pangangailangan araw-araw. Halos sagad na rin kasi ang personal kong kakayahan para lahat sila ay matulungan ko nang personal kaya nananawagan na ako sa mga may kakayahang tumulong,” he said. 

Aguilar is Duterte’s presidential adviser for Culture and Arts. He was known as a supporter of Duterte since day one of the campaign and sang his hit “Ipaglalaban Mo”, changing the lyrics for the chief executive during his inauguration. 

MR. FREDDIE AGUILAR PRESIDENT DUTERTE.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'I&rsquo;m partly to blame': Kris Aquino on netizens' heavy bashing of sons Josh, Bimby
'I’m partly to blame': Kris Aquino on netizens' heavy bashing of sons Josh, Bimby
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
“Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino admitted that she’s partly to blame if her sons Josh and Bimby were affected...
Entertainment
fbfb
Will Rabiya bring home the country&rsquo;s 5th Miss U crown?
Will Rabiya bring home the country’s 5th Miss U crown?
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Hope springs eternal.
Entertainment
fbfb
Vico Sotto thanks Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis for P1-million donation to Pasig
Vico Sotto thanks Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis for P1-million donation to Pasig
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto thanked Kapamilya actresses Angel Locsin and Anne Curtis for donating P1 million for the city’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Claire dela Fuente dies of cardiac arrest
Claire dela Fuente dies of cardiac arrest
By Jan Milo Severo | 14 days ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) veteran singer Claire dela Fuente passed away Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Gloria in Excelsis
Gloria in Excelsis
By Danny Dolor | 1 day ago
Remember When? revisits, in a manner of speaking, the Juancho Gutierrez-Gloria Romero wedding on Sept. 24, 1960. This column...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
How Cherry Pie Picache survived pneumonia, COVID-19 at home
How Cherry Pie Picache survived pneumonia, COVID-19 at home
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 41 minutes ago
Actress Cherry Pie Picache is thankful to have survived COVID-19. It was on March 25 when she first posted on her Instagram...
Entertainment
fbfb
How did Game of Thrones become such a 'phenomenon'?
How did Game of Thrones become such a 'phenomenon'?
By Eric Randolph | 1 hour ago
Winter came and went, leaving millions disappointed by the ending and a generation of adolescent boys exhausted from ove...
Entertainment
fbfb
10 questions for Rosanna Roces
10 questions for Rosanna Roces
By Ricky Lo | 12 hours ago
Did you know that the screen name of Rosanna “Osang” Roces was taken from Rosanna Ortiz (now based in London)...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kate Winslet on playing Mare of Easttown: &lsquo;Completely crazy... but I love it!&rsquo;
Kate Winslet on playing Mare of Easttown: ‘Completely crazy... but I love it!’
By Nathalie Tomada | 12 hours ago
Have you experienced being in a room with a person so authentic and empowered, that you’d leave the room feeling somehow...
Entertainment
fbfb
Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song welcome baby boy
Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song welcome baby boy
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
It's a baby boy for Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with