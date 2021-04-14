Freddie Aguilar asks Duterte to help musicians this pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music icon Freddie Aguilar asked President Rodrigo Duterte to look at the condition of Filipino musicians amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a report by News5, Freddie commented on the live video of the news channel while Duterte was addressing the nation.

“Mr. President, pasensya na po. Sana mapansin ninyo ang kalagayan ng mga musikero at talents na hanggang ngayon libu-libo sa kanila ang 'di pa nabibigyan ng ayuda. Salamat,” Aguilar commented.

Known as a supporter of the president, Aguilar said musicians around the country are doing their best to survive the pandemic but still their efforts are not enough for their family.

Binabati ko po ang mahal na Pangulong Duterte ng isang Maligayang, maligayang Kaarawan! Mabuhay po kayo mahal na Pangulo ang Ama ng aming Mahal na Bayang Pilipinas???????????????????????? Posted by Freddie Aguilar on Saturday, March 27, 2021

“Gumagawa man sila ng paraan pero ‘di sapat sa kanilang pangangailangan araw-araw. Halos sagad na rin kasi ang personal kong kakayahan para lahat sila ay matulungan ko nang personal kaya nananawagan na ako sa mga may kakayahang tumulong,” he said.

Aguilar is Duterte’s presidential adviser for Culture and Arts. He was known as a supporter of Duterte since day one of the campaign and sang his hit “Ipaglalaban Mo”, changing the lyrics for the chief executive during his inauguration.