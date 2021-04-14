10 questions for Rosanna Roces

Did you know that the screen name of Rosanna “Osang” Roces was taken from Rosanna Ortiz (now based in London) and Susan Roces? The sexy and the sweet, given to her by Seiko producer Robbie Tan who named his actors after prominent figures (such as Diana Zubiri, Gardo Verzosa, Rodel Velayo, Leandro Baldemor, Lala Montelibano, Nini Jacinto, Leonardo Litton, Priscilla Almeda, et al) and marketed them as Seiko Jewels.

Osang became known and reigned as queen of ST (“Sex Trip,” a term coined by the late Seiko drum-beater Oskee Salazar) although she made a name as an actress starting with Reyna Films’ Ligaya ang Itawag Mo sa Akin (directed by Carlitos Siguion-Reyna), proving wrong her critics that her talent was limited to titillating the audience.

After lying low for a while, head unbowed and heart unshaken by storms in both her personal and professional lives (she’s now happily living after with her one and true love...beyond gender), Osang is basking in a “second wind” which is the right description of the new chapter in her checkered career and not “second coming” because that word might be linked to something sexy.

At the start of the pandemic in March last year, Osang resurfaced in Anak ng Macho Dancer. She has been busy with projects under Viva Films, starting with Paglaki Ko Gusto Kong Maging Pornstar, followed by Tililing and Revirginized (with Sharon Cuneta), all directed by Darryl Yap who is also directing Kung Pwede Lang (KPL), an eight-part/30-minute Vivamax series that began streaming last Friday, April 9, with two episodes and two new ones every Friday until April 30.

Based on Yap’s viral online rant series (with over 320 million views to date), the comedy series is about the Pantings, a close-knit family full of life but more of life’s hassles and troubles. Osang plays mother to Carlyn Ocampo (member of the international girl group Z-Girls, as the middle child and breadwinner), Bob Jbeili (the unemployed eldest son) and Loren Marinas (the youngest child). Completing the cast are Dennis Padilla (the gambler father) and Dexter Doria (the hot-tempered grandmother).

Here are 10 questions people might be wanting to ask Osang but didn’t have the chance to:

1. What were your past “mistakes” that shouldn’t be committed again?

“My biggest mistake was not being grateful. Hindi ko minahal ang mga taong nakakasama ko, mga taong nakakasalamuha ko including wardrobe assistants, make-up artists, stylists. Now, panay ang yakap ko sa kanila. I now appreciate them and their work. I have also learned how to thank God for every work that I get. Wala akong Diyos noon, pera ang naging Panginoon ko.”

2. What movie made you a serious actress?

“So many. But I started being called an actress after Ligaya ang Itawag Mo sa Akin.”

3. Are you “ashamed” of any movie that you have done?

“None, kasi kumita naman ako sa lahat kong pelikula.”

4. How can you say that you are happy now?

“I can say that I am happy because I am at peace with myself. I am contented with buhay may asawa, bagay na hindi ko nakamit noon. I was trying hard to cover up for my family...pinagtatakpan ko na maayos ang pamilya ko kahit na hindi.”

5. Uso sa showbiz ang pagkakaroon ng surrogate mother. Have you had your eggs preserved in a bank; what’s your take on in vitro fertilization?

“I have accepted the reality that I cannot bear a child anymore, kaya hindi na ako nagbabalak. I am just waiting for another grandchild.”

6. How can you tell if a friend is trusted and true?

“You will know if somebody is a true friend if he or she is the first to be happy for every success that you achieve, nauunang umiyak (sa tuwa) ‘pag may magandang nangyayari sa’yo. Hindi ka tinutulak sa bangin...who doesn’t push you when you are on the edge, bagkus hinihila ka sa isang ligtas na lugar. One who doesn’t say no when you need help or sympathy.”

7. I know you to be prayerful. Any favorite saint? (Osang once lived in an apartment on Madasalin St. in Quezon City.)

“Before, si St. Michael. Pero iba talaga pag rekta ka sa Diyos Ama, mas mabilis ang pagpapala, mas mabilis dinidinig ang dasal ko.”

8. How is being a grandmother compared to being a mother?

“I have five grandchildren, four from Grace and one from Onyok. Nothing is more joyful than being a grandmother. That’s where you harvest the joy; d’yan mo inaani ang sarap. With children, puro paghihirap. You can’t recover until you have helped them stand on their own. Ang mga anak ang puhunan, ang mga apo ang tubo. Sa mga anak kasi, may lalabas pang suwail. With grandchildren, none. All of them are very loving. It is with them that you correct whatever wrong has been done with your children. That’s why I call them ‘back subject’ kasi dyan mo na-i-pe-perfect lahat.”

9. Have you forgiven those you think have done you wrong?

“Not all of them. That’s one of the hardest things to do in life. In time...siguro. There’s nothing that time cannot heal.”

10. If you were not an actress, what would you have been (and what would you tell a 15-year-old Rosanna Roces)?

“Maybe I would have been a mother of many children, walang oras sa sarili, who knows nothing more than serving her husband and family. That’s what I have grown up with, ‘yun ang kinagisnan ko, something that I’ve been trying hard (nilalabanan) not to happen to me. I want freedom of the mind, kalayaan ng katawan, freedom to choose the kind of life na hindi umaasa kahit kaninong lalake.

“I would tell my 15-year-old self this: Aw shucks (Actually, she mentioned a Tagalog cuss word. — RFL), ok na sana ‘yung isang katangahan, one stupidity would have been enough (getting pregnant early on), ang matindi inulit mo pa. Nagpakasal ka sa may-asawa, ayan tuloy pinagkakitaan ka lang. Next time, listen to your parents...makinig sa magulang ha! Now, I understand the meaning of the word ‘parent,’ magulang. May gulang na sa buhay, may gulang sa lahat ng bagay, kaya natuto. Makinig bago sumuway!”

