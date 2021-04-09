CHINESE NEW YEAR
KC Concepcion pens touching appreciation post to Sharon Cuneta
Mother Sharon Cuneta and daughter KC Concepcion
Sharon Cuneta, KC Concepcion via Instagram

KC Concepcion pens touching appreciation post to Sharon Cuneta

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 9, 2021 - 12:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress KC Concepcion penned a touching appreciation post to her mother Sharon Cuneta to celebrate her birth month. 

In her Instagram account, KC posted a throwback photo of her and Sharon in Japan. 

KC described the “Megastar” as her partner in life. 

“La Reina The ketchup to my fries. The Kris to my Kylie (ok no but whatever). The naughty to my nice (or maybe the other way around). Thank you for bringing me to the world, raising me and doing the best you could at 19 for your Easter baby!” KC wrote.  

“You instilled in me so much about love, work and life. You made me both strong and vulnerable, independent but sensitive, you’ve made me resilient,” she added. 

At the end of the post, KC said she’s missing her mother and reminded her that she loves her.

“You always said the best lessons learned in life are learned outside of the 4 walls of the classroom! So true! Thinking of you Mama and love you,” KC said. 

KC also posted a throwback photo of her with her dad Gabby Concepcion in Batangas. 

“I had written a full caption but decided you know what I’m just gonna park this here because the photo says it all ... and that is my caption,” KC wrote. 

KC celebrated her 36th birthday last April 7. 
 

GABBY CONCEPCION AND SHARON CUNETA KC CONCEPCION
