D’LaZY Boys back domestic tourism on motorcycles

DâLaZY Boys back domestic tourism on motorcycles
Zanjoe Marudo (in red shirt) with fellow road-trippers Yubz Azarcon (left) and Lewis Alfred ‘LA’ Tenorio: ‘I’ve been to other countries but I haven’t really explored the Philippines.’
STAR/ File

FUNFARE - Ricky Lo (The Philippine Star) - April 9, 2021 - 12:00am

The name of the team is a misnomer. Actually, the three boys from Batangas are not at all “lazy.” They don’t just sit around, they are ever on the go, the pandemic notwithstanding. The name D’LaZY Boys stands for Lewis Alfred “LA” Tenorio (the Ginebra player who hails from Nasugbu), Zanjoe Marudo (from Tanauan) and Yubz Azarcon (an “adopted” Batangueño currently staying with Zanjoe).

They are not just province-mates, they are also good friends. Last February, they started a road-trip YouTube channel (D’LaZY Boys Road Trip) calculated to help push domestic tourism and inspire the viewers (both local and foreign) to appreciate, and perhaps explore, the beauty of the Philippines.

These photos were taken during the team’s initial trip around Batangas

“You know,” said Zanjoe, “I have been to other countries and I realized that I haven’t seen the whole Philippines yet.”

What served as an eye-opener was the TV series Long Way Up that he saw on TV last year.

“It was so inspiring,” related Zanjoe. “It gave me an idea to do the same.”

An English TV series that had its premiere in September last year, Long Way Up documents a motorcycle journey undertaken in 2019 by Hollywood actor Ewan McGregor and his friend Charley Boorman, covering Ushuaia in Argentina through South and Central America to Los Angeles in the US.

Zanjoe said, “It was easy to form a team. All three of us are motorcycle riders. We all love adventure. We use motorcycles na pang-adventure, big bikes talaga.”

The trio kicked off the road trip in their native Batangas, understandably since they know the province all too well. From Tanauan, they made stops in Mabini, Loboc, Nasugbu and Taal (which is famous for the makers of balisong, LA’s father, among them. LA’s family has its roots in Taal.).

“LA’s townmates were excited to see him, kasi they are basketball fans at idol nila si LA,” noted Zanjoe. “On that Batangas trip, we showed the culture of the province and the delicacies it’s known for such as tawilis, maliputo, Tapang Taal, suman and more. At the Taal Cathedral, we had our motorbikes blessed. Actually, there are more to see in Batangas than just Taal Lake.” (Trivia: Among showbiz stars who have vacation houses in Batangas are Mother Lily Monteverde, Susan Roces, Gabby Concepcion, Boy Abunda, Piolo Pascual, John Prats and Christopher de Leon.)

“If you watch our YouTube channel (which had its debut on Wednesday, April 7), you will feel like you are traveling with us. You share the fun and at the same time learn a lot about the place we feature.”

Since they usually spend overnight in each place they visit, they make sure that they have the provisions tucked up in the built-in box at the back of their motorbikes, such as water, essentials (alcohol, toiletries, sanitizers), snacks and extra clothes.

“We observe the protocols,” assured Zanjoe. “We get swabbed, we wear face masks, face shields (during stops) and we observe social distancing. We began the road trip last February when the restrictions were toned down but with the new ECQ, we are re-adjusting our schedule.”

It’s the ideal time since they are not (yet) busy with projects. LA is waiting for the PBA games to resume and is spending quality time with his family (wife and four kids, the youngest is a baby), Yubz has just finished shooting The House Arrest of Us (with Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo) and Zanjoe has wrapped his scenes in Walang Hanggang Paalam (on its last two weeks of airing in the Kapamilya channels) and the Viva movie 366 with Bela Padilla. (Zanjoe is a freelancer for films and a contract talent under ABS-CBN for TV projects.)

Told that the road trip would be more exciting if they brought along their partners, LA and Yubz (married but no child yet) teased the fancy-free Zanjoe (who has broken up with his non-showbiz girlfriend), “’Yon din ang purpose ng road trip namin...para makahanap si Zanjoe ng girlfriend.”

And what is Zanjoe looking for?

“Not really looking for,” said Zanjoe, “but I will know if she’s the right one when I meet her. Simple lang kasi simple din lang akong tao.”

Yubz butted in, “’Yung kayang tumira sa bukid.”

Zanjoe laughed, “Dalagang bukid,” adding in jest, “basta babae, ha.”

Seriously, he added, “’Yung kontento sa buhay, palagi kong makakausap para maging best friends kami, ‘yung magkaka-sundo kami...’yung pang-habang buhay.”

In the meantime, keep posted for D’LaZY Boys’ next trip.

“We plan to cover the whole country,” promised Zanjoe, “so that years from now when we grow old, young people today will be watching and enjoying our trips and learn from them. Mapapanood nila kung ano ang ginawa namin noon.”

(E-mail reactions at rickylophilstar@gmail.com. For more updates, photos and videos, visit www.philstar.com/funfare or follow me on Instagram @therealrickylo.)

