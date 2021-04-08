Canâ€™t have enough of Sarah G.

People can’t seem to have enough of Sarah G. (Geronimo-Guidicelli). Her recent outing (her first virtual emergence), Tala: The Film Concert, left viewers in awe (check the rave reviews, one of them came out in this section yesterday), prompting people to clamor for more. We can hail Sarah as the first-ever “Virtual Concert Queen” for having set a record, another title to her already well-decorated cap.

The good news is that Tala, touted as the Philippines’ top-selling digital concert of all time, is back for a global repeat. This will give Sarah’s Popsters not only in the Philippines and all over the world a chance to see this one-of-a-kind concert again.

In last March 27 staging, tickets were sold out early and Viva Entertainment had to release additional VVIP tickets due to the large demand.

The concert trended worldwide and became a hot topic on social media during its worldwide premiere on ktx.ph, iWantTFC and SKY Pay-Per-View. Many of the fans were awestruck to see an edgier Sarah in her world-class performances, including past hits, plus surprise songs by BTS, Dua Lipa and The Weeknd. There were also incredible collaborations with Champ Lui Pio and J Makata, and a rendition of a “buwis buhay” Ikot Ikot that one will not easily forget.

Sarah also performed Your Universe as a tribute to all animal lovers, plus a heart-stopping new version of Isa Pang Araw. And to sweeten the concert, Sarah also performs with hubby Matteo Guidicelli. One should definitely not miss the finale as Sarah performs Tala with a new arrangement, plus new dance moves that will surely flood TikTok soon.

The success of the film concert proves that even after 18 years in show business, Sarah is a veritable record-breaker and a phenomenal superstar. Viewers applauded a “new” Sarah — braver, bolder, stronger and definitely limitless in her talents.

TALA: The Film Concert will have its back-to-back-to-back worldwide encore on May 1 (Saturday) at 8 p.m. Philippine Time and May 2 (Sunday) at 11 a.m. Philippine Time, at P1,000 per ticket on ktx.ph, iWantTV and iWantTFC.

Vivamax will also premiere the concert starting May 14.

First runners-up: Samantha Bernardo 2021 Miss Grand International.

Beauty pageants juggle schedules

So far, so good.

Two Filipinas have brought home honors and given a ray of brightness in the bleak beauty landscape caused by the pandemic.

Samantha Bernardo finished first runner-up (to the U.S.A. bet) in the 2021 Miss Grand International held in Bangkok. There was no 2020 Bb. Pilipinas Grand winner (search suspended) and Samantha, who placed runner-up in the same local pageant, was tapped to represent the country. Let’s give her three cheers for a job well done.

Last Monday (April 5), Kelley Day also finished first runner-up in the 2021 Miss Eco International held in Egypt.

Kelley Day (Best in National Costume), 2021 Miss Eco international

Cancellations and postponements are not new in beauty-pageant history. For the first time since it debuted in 1951, the Miss World pageant was cancelled in 2020 due to the global pandemic. The pageant will resume late this year, with finals set on Dec. 16 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Reigning queen (2019) is Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica. The Philippine representative has yet to crown its entry mid this year.

Also for the first time since it started in 1952, the Miss Universe pageant was postponed in 2020 for the same reason. Instead, the finals will be staged on May 16 in Hollywood, USA. Reigning titleholder is Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa. Our bet is 2020 Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo.

Did you know that the Miss International organizers cancelled its 1966 edition for some reason? The pageant was cancelled again in 2020, again due to the pandemic. It will be held in November. Reigning Miss International is Sireethorn Leearamwat of Thailand. The Philippine bet hasn’t been chosen yet.

It is interesting to note that BPCI (Bb. Pilipinas Charities, Inc.) chairperson Stella Marquez de Araneta is the longest-serving national director of Miss International beauty pageant (she assumed the position in 1968 when Nini Ramos won). Recall that Madame Stella was the first Miss International winner in 1960 representing her native country, Colombia.

Bb. Pilipinas International will be crowned sometime this year, months before the Miss International finals. Still waiting for BPCI’s official announcement.— Reported by Celso De

Guzman Caparas

(E-mail reactions at rickylophilstar@gmail.com. For more updates, photos and videos, visit www.philstar.com/funfare or follow me on Instagram @therealrickylo.)