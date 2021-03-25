Angel Locsin lauds Vico Sotto for setting good example in following COVID-19 protocols

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin commended Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto for following COVID-19 safety protocols.

Vico recently finished his 14-day self-quarantine after having a close contact with his driver who died of COVID-19.

In his Twitter account, Vico posted a photo of his last night in quarantine.

“My last night of quarantine!” Vico wrote.

My last night of quarantine!



1. Nag negative ako sa PCR test nung ika-apat na araw mula exposure, kaya safe yung nakasalamuha ko pa nung March12;



2. Kahit negative, tinapos ko pa rin ang 14days dahil ito ang sabi sa DOH Guidelines. Maaari kasing nag iincubate pa lang ang virus. pic.twitter.com/TRDjryT0mF — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) March 23, 2021

“Nag negative ako sa PCR test nung ika-apat na araw mula exposure, kaya safe yung nakasalamuha ko pa nung March12,” Vico added.

He added that even if he tested negative for COVID-19, he finished his 14-day quarantine to follow Department of Health guidelines.

“Kahit negative, tinapos ko pa rin ang 14days dahil ito ang sabi sa DOH Guidelines. Maaari kasing nag iincubate pa lang ang virus,” he added.

Glad you’re ok! Maraming salamat sa pagsunod sa rules! — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) March 24, 2021

Angel commented on Vico’s post, saying that she’s glad that the mayor is okay.

“Glad you’re ok! Maraming salamat sa pagsunod sa rules!” she wrote.