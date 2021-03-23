CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Mank leads with 10 Oscar nominations
Mank follows screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) as he works on the cinematic classic Citizen Kane. But at its core, this is a film about power which easily transcends its 1930s setting.

Mank leads with 10 Oscar nominations

Lanz Aaron G. Tan (The Philippine Star) - March 23, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — You’ll be hard-pressed to find films as visually sumptuous or as meticulously constructed as David Fincher’s Mank, which doesn’t just revive the aesthetics of 1930s Hollywood on screen to stunning effect, but also reinvigorates 1930s filmmaking techniques with a vibrant surrealist flair.

On March 15, the Academy announced its nominees for the 93rd Oscars, and Mank led with a grand sum of 10 nominations, including in the biggest ticket categories — Best Picture and Best Director.

Mank follows screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) as he works on the cinematic classic Citizen Kane. But at its core, this is a film about power which easily transcends its 1930s setting; in many ways it parallels Citizen Kane with its topics of the corrupting influence of power inside media corporations, and the power of media corporations to shape the political narrative for their own gain.

While Mank doesn’t necessarily break new ground with these themes, it excels as a passion project fueled by Fincher’s unrelenting commitment to the cinematic craft. There is an ethereal beauty in cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt’s shots. And no, it’s not just because Mank is in black-and-white. The glaring back-lighting, prominent shadows and soft focus give its characters a haunting, phantasmagoric glow — almost as if Messerschmidt had reached through decades of historic film stock and painstakingly revived the long lost ghosts of Hollywood’s past. Mank looks like a film soaked in the lurid nostalgia for old Hollywood — from its striking surrealist lighting to its playful homages of old school transitions to its lavish costumes and intricately designed production sets.

It’s also remarkable how filmmakers designed the sound in Mank, with a clever musical score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (The Social Network, Soul) which switches genre, tempo and orchestration as the film flits through various time periods and moods. The filmmakers also edited the dialogue to lend it a hollow crackling echo reminiscent of its counterparts in old film.

Mank is a film that’s both about film history and for film history. While it isn’t the betting favorite to win Best Picture, its 10 Oscar nominations recognizing the impressive dedication behind the craft is a win in and of itself. With Mank, Fincher has truly crafted a vessel of pure visual escapism so enrapturing and so immersive that one can’t help but lose themselves in every granule of the film’s gratuitous detail.

OSCAR NOMINATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ivana Alawi slammed for allegedly violating Anti-Mendicancy Law, promoting begging
Ivana Alawi slammed for allegedly violating Anti-Mendicancy Law, promoting begging
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Ivana Alawi's "palimos" (begging alms) prank on her YouTube channel already racked over 12 million views and 1.5 million...
Entertainment
fbfb
Philippines' Samantha Bernardo slays in swimsuit walk, aces in Miss Grand International challenges
Philippines' Samantha Bernardo slays in swimsuit walk, aces in Miss Grand International challenges
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 12 hours ago
The Miss Grand International organization formally opened the 2020 competition last March 15 with a portrait session...
Entertainment
fbfb
Another trip to Baguio and this time with mom, siblings
Another trip to Baguio and this time with mom, siblings
By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Here I go again, writing about Baguio, my happy place. I went there again last weekend, this time with my mom and siblin...
Entertainment
fbfb
&lsquo;Ruru-ing&rsquo; his career in the right direction
‘Ruru-ing’ his career in the right direction
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
If you watch I Can See You tonight on GMA (after First Yaya), you will be impressed how Ruru Madrid has managed to look so...
Entertainment
fbfb
Are they meant to be?
Are they meant to be?
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
When the moon is in the Seventh House
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
COVID-19 survivors make it to Miss Grand International swimsuit, preliminaries
COVID-19 survivors make it to Miss Grand International swimsuit, preliminaries
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 13 hours ago
Miss Grand Kenya Irene Ng'endo and Miss Grand Nigeria Chikaodili Nna-Udosen came out of hospital quarantine, in time...
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Sylvia and Eula have only praise for The Gold Squad
Why Sylvia and Eula have only praise for The Gold Squad
By Boy Abunda | 2 days ago
“Mark my word, they are the next generation of actors who will be at the top,” declared Sylvia Sanchez of her...
Entertainment
fbfb
Mark Reyes at the helm of &lsquo;multi-genre&rsquo; runaway bride series
Mark Reyes at the helm of ‘multi-genre’ runaway bride series
By Jerry Donato | 2 days ago
I Can See You: On My Way To You is Mark Reyes V’s latest Kapuso directorial assignment.
Entertainment
fbfb
Dionne Monsanto reveals spending only P300 on wedding gown
Dionne Monsanto reveals spending only P300 on wedding gown
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Former Kapamilya actress Dionne Monsanto revealed that she only spent P300 on her gown during her recent wedding with...
Entertainment
fbfb
Xian Lim as present-day Isko Moreno in musical biopic
Xian Lim as present-day Isko Moreno in musical biopic
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapatid host Xian Lim will play as the present-day Isko Moreno in the biopic “Yorme.”
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with