Why Sylvia and Eula have only praise for The Gold Squad
Sylvia Sanchez: ‘How can you not love The Gold Squad? No airs, whatsoever.'
DIRECT LINE - Boy Abunda (The Philippine Star) - March 21, 2021 - 12:00am

“Mark my word, they are the next generation of actors who will be at the top,” declared Sylvia Sanchez of her strong feeling on what the future holds for Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, Francine Diaz and Kyle Echarri, collectively known as The Gold Squad.

The four young stars visibly reflect qualities that can lead to them to rise to the level of the veteran stars. Their commitment to craft is impressive and even though Andrea, Kyle, Francine and Seth have their already-thriving careers, Sylvia doesn’t see any signs that their heads will soon become too big for their hats.

Sylvia and The Gold Squad are together in Huwag Kang Mangamba, the latest Kapamilya inspirational series produced by Dreamscape Entertainment. The powerhouse cast also includes Eula Valdez, Nonie Buencamino, Diether Ocampo, Mylene Dizon, Soliman Cruz, Matet de Leon, Dominic Ochoa, RK Bagatsing, Mercedes Cabral and Angeline Quinto.

Eula Valdez describes The Gold Squad as ‘respectful not only to us but also to the whole team.

“I am happy for The Gold Squad. How can you not love them? They are so respectful and kind, no airs or whatsoever. Ako, naniniwala ako na kapag nasa set, lalo na kapag bata, okay na makapaglaro sa mga ka-age mo but at least you should also have the time to mingle with the seniors (actors) because you will learn from them. And the Gold Squad is like that. Sina Blythe (Andrea’s nickname), they talk to us and they listen to what we are telling them. Kasi kami talaga we are willing to give pieces of advice.”

Eula and Nonie can also attest to Andrea, Kyle, Francine and Seth’s pleasant nature and acting chops.

“They are respectful not only to us but also to the whole team. Hindi sila bargas and from there, you can see that Star Magic has trained them properly not just in acting but in interacting with people as well,” Eula said. “When they listen to our kwentuhan on the set, they become aware of situations they might encounter in the future. All of them are eager to learn.”

Nonie, on the other hand, is ready to share a tip or two in acting. “I’m the oldest so I give advice to the kids basta ang importante kasi maganda ‘yung intention to make the scenes better. But I know when is the right time to give advice because sometimes you just need to be there – nag-o-observe ka lang.”

What delights Sylvia the most is the fact that The Gold Squad looks up to her as their mother. “Like after our taping, Blythe and Francine would text me asking if I still have food because they’re starving. I truly appreciate how they consider me as their mom so I always prepare food for them and they also open up to me, nakakatuwa. I hope they are learning from me (laughs).”

Among the four, Sylvia is most familiar with Andrea who portrayed as the sibling of her son Arjo Atayde in one acting project. “After that, Blythe and my daughter Gela became best friends, so sanay s’ya sa akin. Francine is also nice. I love Kyle, mamang bata ‘yun at natutuwa rin ako kay Seth, ang gwapo.”

She always reminds them to stay humble. “I told them that the more God is pushing you up, the more popular you will be. So, do not ever turn into a swellhead because that’s one major cause of an actor’s downfall. I hope none of them will become one because they are all excellent actors.”

(Huwag Kang Mangamba can be viewed on iWantTFC app and website, and it will air weeknights beginning Monday, March 22 at 8:40 p.m. on TV5 and A2Z Channel on free TV and via cable on Sky Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD. Viewers can also catch the show on Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube and Facebook Page.

