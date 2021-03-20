Enzo Pineda proud of girlfriend Michelle Vito after graduating from college

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Enzo Pineda is one proud boyfriend after Kapamilya actress Michelle Vito graduated from college.

In his Instagram account, Enzo posted a photo of Michelle wearing a graduation toga.

“Congrats my dai I’m so proud of you. Keep on striving in achieving your goals. Anything is possible if you put your heart into it. ILYSM,” Enzo wrote.

Michelle announced recently that she earned a bachelor's degree in Human Resource Management from the College of St. Benilde.

“I’m finally graduating! Although it took some time and some delays, my college life has now come to an end. I’ve always wanted to go to regular school instead of doing online classes, even though I know that it would have been really hard, especially because I also have work,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I wanted to live the life of a regular student. Going to school, 10 mins break and long breaks, kain sa cafeteria and around Taft, the feeling of being in a classroom, school activities, and marami pa. I’ll never forget my struggles in hard classes, mga puyat, and my cramming mode,” she added.

Michelle thanked God and the people around her for making her graduation possible.

“A huge thanks to everyone who inspired and helped me along the way, including my family, friends, schoolmates, and professors. I wouldn’t have made it this far without you guys. Lastly, to God, alam kong nandiyan ka the whole time, and thank you for listening to and answering my prayers,” Michelle said.

She also thanked her school for five years filled with wonderful experiences.

"I only hoped that I could’ve ended my college journey at school and with a grand graduation ceremony. Even though I’ve dreamed and waited for that moment for many years, the current situation taught me to be content and grateful for what we have at the moment. Everything happens for a reason, and I know God is teaching us a lesson. All is well with Him,” she ended her post.