Andrea Torres closes doors on ex-lovers

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Andrea Torres revealed that she doesn't give second chances to former lovers.

In a report by columnist Inquirer's Dolly Anne Carvajal, Andrea said she always invests her 100% in a relationship.

"Probably not. I'm always 100 percent invested in my relationships. I will fight for it with all I have because I don't like having 'what ifs' in life. So, it takes a lot for me to decide to walk away. If that happens, if we end up parting ways, I know I already did everything," she said.

Andrea, who recently broke up with Derek Ramsay, gave advice on how to move on.

"Reflect on what happened, get the lesson, and allow yourself to grow. I truly believe that everything that happens in our lives has a purpose. With that in mind, if things don't turn out the way I expect them to, my faith assures me that everything is going according to God's plan, and that it is for my own good. When we pray, we usually talk about the things that we want. But more than that, we must not forget to pray for His will to be done, too. Let Him. Allow Him to guide you and everything else will follow," she said.

"You're hurt because you loved, so now you have to focus that love on yourself. Do things that make you happy, feed your soul, take care of yourself so that the next time you fall in love, you will have so much more to give," she added.

Derek and Andrea broke up last November 22 after admitting their relationship in September 2019. Derek is now in a relationship with Ellen Adarna.