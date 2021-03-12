CHINESE NEW YEAR
How to be a 'smart ass': Chris Evans shares tips for a better world
Hollywood superstar Chris Evans is Smart Communications' new endorser
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 12, 2021 - 1:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Chris Evans encouraged everyone to read to live smarter and create a better world. 

In his recent virtual press conference as new Smart Communications endorser, “Captain America” said reading history will let people realize how it tends to repeat. 

“I would say like it seems like a real platitude but I would say read more. I think that it’s easy for us to think that all the issues we’re going through as a country and as a world really is somehow unique to this moment when the truth is when you read history you realize that a lot of these things tend to repeat,” Chris told Philstar.com

“And you can get a lot of information to address not just what’s going on but it also opens up your understanding and compassion,” added the actor, who has also become known as "America's ass" after a line he made as Captain America in "Avengers: Endgame." 

When asked by Philstar.com how he would create a better world, the “Avenger” star said, the key is to read and to slow down a little bit. 

“Ahh well start by getting people to read more. Uhm and I suppose uhm slow down a little bit. I think that we kind of tend to (at least in America) the American stories just moves quicker and quicker uhm and I think the ability to kind of slow down and take time with the little things whether it is brushing your teeth or cooking breakfast … just remember to be in yourself and be still every now and then. I think slowing down and being still will pay back in enormous ways,” Chris said. 

RELATED: Chris Evans eager to visit the Philippines: 'I've heard great things'

