CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Edward Barber shares direction of his career, MayWard
Edward
ABS-CBN/Released

Edward Barber shares direction of his career, MayWard

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - March 5, 2021 - 12:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Edward Barber is often seen as the quiet guy with the shy smile love team partner of Maymay Entrata.

The pair was a hit inside the house of Big Brother in its 2016 edition, where Maymay eventually won. Since then, the pair have become the official love team, just one of the many that were conceived inside the popular house.

People have always been wondering about their relationship, if they had crossed the line beyond friendship. Fans, especially MayWard, would likely love to know.

Edward shared about their friendship five years since meeting each other at last Friday's "Kapamilya Strong" mediacon.

"Ang masasabi ko si Maymay ay isa sa pinaka-closest friend ko and we made that very clear," he began.

"But I feel people don't seem to understand the depth of that. There are so many things na hindi kailangan i-share sa public. They can see how strong we are together in our relationship together so kahit anong mangyari, hindi mawawala 'yan."

The two have figured prominently in movies and TV together as a love team and part of an ensemble cast. Their latest starrer "Princess Dayareese" is title that he is happy to include in his five-year showbiz stint.

With his recent signing as a Kapamilya, Edward shared his sentiments which he admitted candidly.

"Time talaga," he answered about the question on his biggest investment. "For example sa last project namin, 'Princess Dayareese,' it was over a year in the works. Pitching, may delay, konting paasa factor, but eventually got it done but of course it took a lot time."

He also shared how he is as a person in a business that is known to constantly evolve and affect people.

"Other than time, emotions. I'm an emotional guy. I'm sensitive. I get overwhelmed quickly. So 'yun, putting my emotions, my heart, realizing this is not just a job. I don't think I've ever really treated this as a job. I treated it like a relationship and sometimes there are ups and downs.

"But at the end of the day, I'm still a Kapamilya. Dito pa rin ako and I'm hoping, nagpaparinig ako ng konti. To the bosses here awhile ago, maraming-maraming salamat po. It's been a place to develop myself and figure out, dahil sa tulong nila, I'm still figuring it out pero lumalabas na paonti-onti."

EDWARD BARBER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Angelica Panganiban almost gave up on love until she met Gregg
Angelica Panganiban almost gave up on love until she met Gregg
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Angelica Panganiban said she initially had no plans of sharing about her new love but she realized that she is a public figure...
Entertainment
fbfb
Pres. Duterte to Willie: Keep your options open
Pres. Duterte to Willie: Keep your options open
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
In an interview last Jan. 19, eight days before he turned 60 (on Jan. 27), Funfare asked Willie Revillame if his charity work...
Entertainment
fbfb
From Capt. Ri to Captain America: Chris Evans is Smart&rsquo;s new Filipino-speaking endorser
From Capt. Ri to Captain America: Chris Evans is Smart’s new Filipino-speaking endorser
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
“Avengers” and “Captain America” star Chris Evans was officially unveiled as the first Hollywood A-List...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ellen Adarna defends boyfriend Derek Ramsay from basher
Ellen Adarna defends boyfriend Derek Ramsay from basher
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress-model Ellen Adarna called out a rude social media user after it maliciously commented on her post.
Entertainment
fbfb
Miss Universe 2020 date, venue announced; 2021 pageant also reportedly set
Miss Universe 2020 date, venue announced; 2021 pageant also reportedly set
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
To date, the longest reign on record belongs to current winner Zuzibini Tonzi of South Africa, who will be passing the crown...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Chai Fonacier is excited for Cebuano culture to be featured in Nocebo
Chai Fonacier is excited for Cebuano culture to be featured in Nocebo
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
It’s her biggest break yet and perhaps the break that many actors can only dream of.
Entertainment
fbfb
Stay connected in a safe way with GMA Now
Stay connected in a safe way with GMA Now
By Angel Javier Cruz | 1 day ago
That more and more people consume videos through their mobile phones is a fact that’s hard to ignore.
Entertainment
fbfb
Gary Valenciano: ABS-CBN is 'perfect example' of 'never losing hope' despite struggles
Gary Valenciano: ABS-CBN is 'perfect example' of 'never losing hope' despite struggles
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Gary V remains to be an inspiration for many. Whenever the singer-songwriter who is behind classic inspirational songs like...
Entertainment
fbfb
You do note: Andrea Brillantes is 'bida,' Francine Diaz 'bida-kontrabida&rsquo; in new series
You do note: Andrea Brillantes is 'bida,' Francine Diaz 'bida-kontrabida’ in new series
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
Fans observed that Francine’s role is not necessarily an antagonist and is actually more of a complex protagonist dealing...
Entertainment
fbfb
Nathalie Hart: Be smart, dapat maabilidad!
Nathalie Hart: Be smart, dapat maabilidad!
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
It was a relationship calculated to last forever but fate intervened.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with