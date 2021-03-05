Edward Barber shares direction of his career, MayWard

MANILA, Philippines — Edward Barber is often seen as the quiet guy with the shy smile love team partner of Maymay Entrata.

The pair was a hit inside the house of Big Brother in its 2016 edition, where Maymay eventually won. Since then, the pair have become the official love team, just one of the many that were conceived inside the popular house.

People have always been wondering about their relationship, if they had crossed the line beyond friendship. Fans, especially MayWard, would likely love to know.

Edward shared about their friendship five years since meeting each other at last Friday's "Kapamilya Strong" mediacon.

"Ang masasabi ko si Maymay ay isa sa pinaka-closest friend ko and we made that very clear," he began.

"But I feel people don't seem to understand the depth of that. There are so many things na hindi kailangan i-share sa public. They can see how strong we are together in our relationship together so kahit anong mangyari, hindi mawawala 'yan."

The two have figured prominently in movies and TV together as a love team and part of an ensemble cast. Their latest starrer "Princess Dayareese" is title that he is happy to include in his five-year showbiz stint.

With his recent signing as a Kapamilya, Edward shared his sentiments which he admitted candidly.

"Time talaga," he answered about the question on his biggest investment. "For example sa last project namin, 'Princess Dayareese,' it was over a year in the works. Pitching, may delay, konting paasa factor, but eventually got it done but of course it took a lot time."

He also shared how he is as a person in a business that is known to constantly evolve and affect people.

"Other than time, emotions. I'm an emotional guy. I'm sensitive. I get overwhelmed quickly. So 'yun, putting my emotions, my heart, realizing this is not just a job. I don't think I've ever really treated this as a job. I treated it like a relationship and sometimes there are ups and downs.

"But at the end of the day, I'm still a Kapamilya. Dito pa rin ako and I'm hoping, nagpaparinig ako ng konti. To the bosses here awhile ago, maraming-maraming salamat po. It's been a place to develop myself and figure out, dahil sa tulong nila, I'm still figuring it out pero lumalabas na paonti-onti."