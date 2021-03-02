CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Francine Diaz on Kyle Echarri: 'BF' and partner
KyCine
ABS-CBN/Released

Francine Diaz on Kyle Echarri: 'BF' and partner

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - March 2, 2021 - 3:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — The KyCine love team is among the most popular TV pairings of recent times. It helped that they are constantly being paired starting with their wildy successful 2018 afternoon drama "Kadenang Ginto."

Francine Diaz shared during last Friday's "Kapamilya Strong" mediacon that she sees her TV partner as a bestfriend and life partner.

"Best friend and partner before, during and present," described Francine about her reel love team partner Kyle Echarri when asked who the latter is to her during the pandemic.  

She also revealed how sincere they are with each other, especially after she was shown the video greeting of Kyle after her contract signing.

"Minsan lang kasi mag-usap ng 'I'm so proud of you,' ganyan. Everytime may video greeting kami sa isa't isa, 'I'm so proud of you,' 'Susuportahan kita,' talagang alam namin na sincere kami sa sinasabi namin. So thank you, Kyle," she shared of her "Silly Red Shoes" co-star.

With the pandemic on, they were also required to be on a lockdown on the first few months, but she said that their friendship remained the same.

"Kami kasi ni Kyle during lockdown, nag-uusap at kamustahan pero may sinet na goal to spend more time with family and mga kapatid, pero hindi naman po nawawala 'yung kumustahan and I think 'yun 'yung mas mahalaga. For us, hindi naman nasusukat 'yung hindi pag-uusap sa friendship. Kapag may problema, nagdadamayan naman kami," she added.  

The two is set to star in the upcoming inspirational drama "Huwag Kang Mangamba" alongside their fellow Gold Squad member and "Kadenang Ginto" co-stars Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin.

FRANCINE DIAZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Derek Ramsay calls out netizen who commented 'Andrea' on post with Ellen Adarna
Derek Ramsay calls out netizen who commented 'Andrea' on post with Ellen Adarna
By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay called out a social media user after it commented the name of Derek’s ex-girlfriend Andrea...
Entertainment
fbfb
Derek & Ellen not living-in... yet?
Derek & Ellen not living-in... yet?
By Ricky Lo | 16 hours ago
Sharon Cuneta was set yesterday (March 1) to start shooting her comeback film titled Revirginized for Viva Films after almost...
Entertainment
fbfb
Disney announces first ever Filipino language song for 'Raya and the Last Dragon'
Disney announces first ever Filipino language song for 'Raya and the Last Dragon'
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Walt Disney Studios announced that the upcoming animation movie “Raya and the Last Dragon” will feature its first...
Entertainment
fbfb
Arjo Atayde to guest on Maine Mendoza's GMA show
Arjo Atayde to guest on Maine Mendoza's GMA show
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
Arjo Atayde is going to make girlfriend Maine Mendoza's birthday special this year by guesting on her show, "Daddy's Gur...
Entertainment
fbfb
Willie Revillame wants to be the one to visit fans after social distancing mishap
Willie Revillame wants to be the one to visit fans after social distancing mishap
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso host Willie Revillame revealed that he is thinking of surprising Shopee customers by personally delivering orders to...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Cathy Garcia-Molina film, grand projects for DonBelle as Donny Pangilinan returns to ABS-CBN from TV5
Cathy Garcia-Molina film, grand projects for DonBelle as Donny Pangilinan returns to ABS-CBN from TV5
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Donny Pangilinan is back to ABS-CBN after a brief stint in TV5 and it looks like he is molded to become one of the actors...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angelica Panganiban almost gave up on love until she met Gregg
Angelica Panganiban almost gave up on love until she met Gregg
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
Angelica Panganiban said she initially had no plans of sharing about her new love but she realized that she is a public figure...
Entertainment
fbfb
John Lloyd Cruz chooses to be happy amid Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay romance
John Lloyd Cruz chooses to be happy amid Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay romance
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
On-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz chose to be happy amid reports of the relationship between ex-girlfriend Ellen Adarna...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angelica Panganiban on Coco Martin: 'Masarap siyang pag-tripan'
Angelica Panganiban on Coco Martin: 'Masarap siyang pag-tripan'
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
Angelica Panganiban shared an interesting observation on her "Love or Money" leading man Coco Martin.
Entertainment
fbfb
Angelica Panganiban reiterates retirement from soap operas
Angelica Panganiban reiterates retirement from soap operas
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
Angelica Panganiban remains firm on her decision to retire from doing teleseryes.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with