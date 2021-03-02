Francine Diaz on Kyle Echarri: 'BF' and partner

MANILA, Philippines — The KyCine love team is among the most popular TV pairings of recent times. It helped that they are constantly being paired starting with their wildy successful 2018 afternoon drama "Kadenang Ginto."

Francine Diaz shared during last Friday's "Kapamilya Strong" mediacon that she sees her TV partner as a bestfriend and life partner.

"Best friend and partner before, during and present," described Francine about her reel love team partner Kyle Echarri when asked who the latter is to her during the pandemic.

She also revealed how sincere they are with each other, especially after she was shown the video greeting of Kyle after her contract signing.

"Minsan lang kasi mag-usap ng 'I'm so proud of you,' ganyan. Everytime may video greeting kami sa isa't isa, 'I'm so proud of you,' 'Susuportahan kita,' talagang alam namin na sincere kami sa sinasabi namin. So thank you, Kyle," she shared of her "Silly Red Shoes" co-star.

With the pandemic on, they were also required to be on a lockdown on the first few months, but she said that their friendship remained the same.

"Kami kasi ni Kyle during lockdown, nag-uusap at kamustahan pero may sinet na goal to spend more time with family and mga kapatid, pero hindi naman po nawawala 'yung kumustahan and I think 'yun 'yung mas mahalaga. For us, hindi naman nasusukat 'yung hindi pag-uusap sa friendship. Kapag may problema, nagdadamayan naman kami," she added.

The two is set to star in the upcoming inspirational drama "Huwag Kang Mangamba" alongside their fellow Gold Squad member and "Kadenang Ginto" co-stars Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin.