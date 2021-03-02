CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Direk Easy: More pros than cons for BL series
Director Easy Ferrer sees a lot of good in the increasing number of locally-produced BL series

Direk Easy: More pros than cons for BL series

Bot Glorioso (The Philippine Star) - March 2, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Director Easy Ferrer sees the steady rise in number of Boys Love (BL) series in the local filmmaking scene as an opportunity to present to the audience more stories and more aspects of the genre other than the usual romance-filled narratives.

“Actually, there are more pros than cons in having a lot of BL content since we have so many good stories to tell and not just about pain and tragedy. We also have beautiful endings,” began direk Easy. “The spectrum is so wide for all of us to tell our stories to everyone. It’s not always painful because we also feel kilig, we also feel love and longing and we also have forever. It’s actually a good time.”

In fact, the director was happy with the result of his work in Ben x Jim, the Regal Entertainment-produced BL series that gained over a million views for each of the seven episodes streamed online last year. It has a new season, titled BxJ Forever, with eight episodes that began streaming worldwide via Upstream.ph last Feb. 12.

“Maraming nabitin sa first season because it was not a happy ending. It was told from Ben’s (portrayed by Teejay Marquez) point of view. This time, it’s Jim’s (Jerome Ponce) side of the story na more grounded and bittersweet tale about moving on.”

Director Easy Ferrer with some of the BxJ Forever cast members (from left) EJ Jallorina, Miko Gallardo, Jomari Angeles, Darwin Yu, Teejay Marquez, Jerome Ponce, Johannes Rissler, An-ikka Camaya, Sarah Edwards and Ron Angeles.
Photos from Easy Ferrer’s Instagram

He pointed out that LGBTQ+ stories before were treated as either comedy or tragedy. “But here, we present it just like any other romantic stories to show that we are just the same, normal (individuals).”

Direk Easy also included some LGBTQ+ issues but in a more progressive way. “Kumbaga, wala ng struggles sa pag-kakaroon ng stigma because of your gender but treated just like other people na nakikita mo sa kapitbahay mo.”

He added that it is high time for their story to be highlighted “for us to tell the world that our stories are also valid; that we’re also normal.”

Direk Easy said the first three episodes of Ben x Jim were partly based on his life experiences. “Hinugot ko talaga ang experiences ko throughout the years – sa love, sa mga tao and sa friends. My struggles and also the happy moments like paghiwalay sa dilaw ng itlog sa puti, mga star watching akin ‘yan. At lahat talaga binuhos ko sa project.”

He shared that BxJ somewhat redefines the stories of the LGBTQ+ community. “May kilig and also may sexual tension, it’s a given at hindi pwede mawalan n’yan but still may depth ang story.”

Asked about his greatest worry while working on the new season, direk Easy said he had a hard time deciding on whether to include the fairytale kind of love or not “kasi medyo baka mawalan kami ng audience kung walang kilig so I decided to keep the kilig (factor) but more on grounded kilig. I just hope na sundan pa rin kami ng tao in this new season.”

Apart from Teejay and Jerome, BxJ Forever also stars Sarah Edwards, Kat Galang, Vance Larena, Royce Cabrera, Johannes Rissler, Anikka Camaya, Darwin Yu, Ron Martin, Miko Gallardo, EJ Jallorina and Jomari Angeles.

BL SERIES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Nova Villa reveals spirituality leading to highest Papal Award
Nova Villa reveals spirituality leading to highest Papal Award
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Veteran actress Nova Villa revealed how she got the Pro Ecclesia Et Pontifice, the highest award given by the Pope to lay...
Entertainment
fbfb
Glaiza De Castro shares details of boyfriend's 'surreal' wedding proposal in Ireland
Glaiza De Castro shares details of boyfriend's 'surreal' wedding proposal in Ireland
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 hours ago
Recently engaged actress-singer Glaiza De Castro used to be one of those who were wondering why people cry whenever they are...
Entertainment
fbfb
No ramen or milk tea: Isabelle de Leon shares Miss Multinational preparations
play
Exclusive
No ramen or milk tea: Isabelle de Leon shares Miss Multinational preparations
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Miss Multinational Philippines 2019 Isabelle de Leon revealed how she is preparing for the upcoming Miss Multinational pageant...
Entertainment
fbfb
Willie Revillame wants to be the one to visit fans after social distancing mishap
Willie Revillame wants to be the one to visit fans after social distancing mishap
By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
Kapuso host Willie Revillame revealed that he is thinking of surprising Shopee customers by personally delivering orders to...
Entertainment
fbfb
How Glaiza De Castro found out that Irish boyfriend is 'the one'
How Glaiza De Castro found out that Irish boyfriend is 'the one'
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 hours ago
Glaiza De Castro knows her Irish boyfriend is the one for her. How did she know?
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Derek & Ellen not living-in... yet?
Derek & Ellen not living-in... yet?
By Ricky Lo | 1 hour ago
Sharon Cuneta was set yesterday (March 1) to start shooting her comeback film titled Revirginized for Viva Films after almost...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kingdom and the rise of &lsquo;K-zombie&rsquo; content in Netflix
Kingdom and the rise of ‘K-zombie’ content in Netflix
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 hour ago
One of the most anticipated 2021 releases on Netflix is the zombie period series Kingdom’s spinoff, Kingdom: Ashin of...
Entertainment
fbfb
Derek Ramsay calls out netizen who commented 'Andrea' on post with Ellen Adarna
Derek Ramsay calls out netizen who commented 'Andrea' on post with Ellen Adarna
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay called out a social media user after it commented the name of Derek’s ex-girlfriend Andrea...
Entertainment
fbfb
Disney announces first ever Filipino language song for 'Raya and the Last Dragon'
Disney announces first ever Filipino language song for 'Raya and the Last Dragon'
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Walt Disney Studios announced that the upcoming animation movie “Raya and the Last Dragon” will feature its first...
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: Golden Globe 2021 winners
LIST: Golden Globe 2021 winners
12 hours ago
Here are the winners in key categories for the 78th Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out on Sunday.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with