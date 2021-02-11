Historical Commission condemns rapper Ez Mil for 'compromising history'

MANILA, Philippines — The National Historical Commission of the Philippines released a statement yesterday refuting the controversial lyrics of the rap song "Panalo" by US-based rapper Ez Mil.

"Lapu Lapu was definitely not killed in the Battle of Mactan. The battle was a victory of our ancestors led by him," said NHCP in a statement signed by chairperson Rene R. Escalante.

"The NHCP welcomes new songs that inspire our people to think great and be informed of their history. But let us not compromise history and be conscious of our accountability on what we are converying to our people," the statement read.

The rapper became controversial after he performed his hit song on the Wish Bus USA, which was uploaded on January 29. As of press time, it has 32 million views with 167,000 comments.

"Panalo (Trap Carinosa)" is part of his "Act 1" album released in July 2020.

EZ Mil, the son of '90s Filipino rock band Rockstar guitarist and vocalist Paul Sapiera, had earlier apologized to those who were offended by the controversial parts of his lyrics that described Lapu-Lapu being beheaded in Mactan.

"That's me putting an exaggerated term in a ploy to drive traffic and talk. It's inaccurate but he still died. He's dead right now. It's not overall factual in a way but still like... The thing that is factual is that whenever he did die, people were still saddened. That's just me twisting how things were. And I'm sorry to anybody who was offended with the fact that me being putting inaccurate sources in our history as Filipinos," he explained in a YouTube reaction video with Hbom Segovia uploaded last February 1.

Last February 8, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard "Ahong" Chan said in a press briefing that he will ask the City Council to declare Ez Mil as a persona non grata.

Historical accounts said that Lapu-Lapu, the chieftain of Mactan, fought and defeated the Spanish forces under the command of Portugese explorer Ferdinand Magellan on April 25, 1521.

Magellan died in the battle.

The country is preparing for the commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the Battle of Mactan on April 27.