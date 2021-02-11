Father of the Bride 3 in the time of COVID-19

Many thought another Father of the Bride would never be seen again. It was perhaps unthinkable to make the reunion of the original cast members happen, 25 years later and at this challenging time of the COVID-19 pandemic yet.

However, writer-director Nancy Meyers gathered her stars in the now-classic film and made the reunion possible. Hence, Father of the Bride, 3 (ish), released for free on YouTube’s Netflix channel.

One can’t help but gush while watching the 25-minute film that is definitely full of nostalgic moments. At the start, Reese Witherspoon makes a short introduction why the third film became possible, as a benefit for chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen (WCK), an “incredible” charitable organization that has served more than 20 million meals for children, families, senior citizens and frontliners across the US.

Then, a sentimental video montage immediately started – from the first film that happened back in 1991 and the second in 1995 — showing everyone the memorable moments in the two previous installments.

The three-quel revolves around the Banks family coping with the pandemic, with repeated references all throughout the film. To begin with, everyone had to meet on Zoom. Nina (Diane Keaton) was the first to show up for the virtual meeting, as she hollered, “George, time for the Zoom with the kids.”

George (Steve Martin) entered with his facemask. “I just washed my hands,” he bragged. Subsequently, he figured out, “For our family to all sit around the table and have a meal to be six-feet apart, we need a 54-foot table or we’ll never going to eat together again.”

Their son, Matty (Kieran Culkin), surprised everyone as he showed up newly shaved. Yet, the bigger surprise was when he announced he wanted to get married. “Rachel and I had to postpone our wedding until who knows when,” Matty lamented. The couple originally planned their wedding to happen in Tuscany (Italy). However, with the pandemic, the altar date had to be postponed.

Apparently, Matty quickly planned everything to happen that moment. He made sure effervescent wedding planner, Franck Eggelhoffer (Martin Short) was there to readily bring Tuscany to California. “Go to your mani-bah (mini-bar),” Franck said with his quirky accent. And Rachel found a wedding bouquet for her short bridal walk.

Yes, the Zoom wedding happened, too, between Matty and his doctor-girlfriend of six years, Rachel (Alexandra Shipp). She was in a hotel room, where she was in quarantine after her hospital shift.

“This is a beyond brilliant idea,” said the youngest Banks, Megan (Florence Pugh). The entire family was immediately excited for the Zoom wedding to take place.

Then, the new “Father of the Bride” was called on by the groom and Robert de Niro, as Rachel’s dad, James, joined in the Zoom meet. “I’m taking away your mantle, George,” James declared. To which the latter replied, “It’s all yours, James. I waited 30 years to be Father of the Groom… Now, we have a doctor in the family!”

Of course, the eldest Banks, Annie (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) and her hubby, Bryan MacKenzie (George Newbern), were there with their son, Georgie (Ben Platt). After the Zoom wedding, Georgie regaled everyone with The Way You Look Tonight, as he also played the keyboards. Checking the credits flashed at the end of the online film, Ben Platt was the actual singer.

Although Nina insisted the wedding is a “joyful” occasion, the emotional moment undoubtedly brings a lump in your throat as you watch the exchange of vows take place and the rest of the family rejoicing with the couple.

Father of the Bride has gotten a huge following from its first installment nearly 30 years ago and even bigger after its sequel. The three-quel ought to be made into a full-length film once this pandemic tapers off. It will be definitely much awaited, no doubt.