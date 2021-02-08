Is Willie the last to know?

The buzz going around is that after she was rendered jobless (as in iniwan sa ere, left drifting in the air) by the closing of SNL (Sunday Noontime Live) on TV5 and replaced by ABS-CBN’s ASAP Natin ‘To (of which she used to be a co-host), Maja Salvador (left) was being recruited by Willie Revillame (right) as co-host of his GMA game show Wowowin/Tutok To Win.

Asked by Funfare about it, Willie texted back (his own words), “Hindi totoo. Sino may sabi? Hindi ko alam ‘yan. Baka para mapag-usapan. Sino sumulat?” Told that the item came out in the tabs, Willie added, “Wala. Hindi ko kailangan ng co-host. It’s a talk show pa-minsan-minsan with guest co-host.”

The question is: Where does Maja go from here? Definitely not back to ABS-CBN!