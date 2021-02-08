KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Is Willie the last to know?

Is Willie the last to know?

Ricky Lo (The Philippine Star) - February 8, 2021 - 12:00am

The buzz going around is that after she was rendered jobless (as in iniwan sa ere, left drifting in the air) by the closing of SNL (Sunday Noontime Live) on TV5 and replaced by ABS-CBN’s ASAP Natin ‘To (of which she used to be a co-host), Maja Salvador (left) was being recruited by Willie Revillame (right) as co-host of his GMA game show Wowowin/Tutok To Win.

Asked by Funfare about it, Willie texted back (his own words), “Hindi totoo. Sino may sabi? Hindi ko alam ‘yan. Baka para mapag-usapan. Sino sumulat?” Told that the item came out in the tabs, Willie added, “Wala. Hindi ko kailangan ng co-host. It’s a talk show pa-minsan-minsan with guest co-host.”

The question is: Where does Maja go from here? Definitely not back to ABS-CBN!

MAJA SALVADOR WILLIE REVILLAME
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The secrets of Johnny & Janet
The secrets of Johnny & Janet
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Enduring Love Stories: First of two Valentine features
Entertainment
fbfb
Geneva Cruz asks Sarah Geronimo's fans not to be upset after being tagged as 'Pop Royalty'
Geneva Cruz asks Sarah Geronimo's fans not to be upset after being tagged as 'Pop Royalty'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress and singer Geneva Cruz asked fans of Sarah Geronimo not to be upset with her after she was tagged as the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Samantha Bernardo to represent Philippines at Miss Grand International 2020
Samantha Bernardo to represent Philippines at Miss Grand International 2020
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Samantha Bernardo is representing the Philippines at the Miss Grand International 2020 pageant on March 27 in Thailand.
Entertainment
fbfb
Angelica Panganiban introduces new boyfriend Gregg Homan with fur baby
Angelica Panganiban introduces new boyfriend Gregg Homan with fur baby
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban has finally introduced her new boyfriend Gregg Homan.
Entertainment
fbfb
Janine Gutierrez explains ABS-CBN move despite franchise non-renewal
Janine Gutierrez explains ABS-CBN move despite franchise non-renewal
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Even though she has now found a new home, the actress in Janine shared her observation on how the pandemic changed network...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
A spy thriller powered by women
A spy thriller powered by women
By Ricky Lo | 1 hour ago
Streaming on HBO GO on Mondays since Jan. 25 (until Feb. 22) is the supernatural spy thriller The Rook, an eight-episode STARZ...
Entertainment
fbfb
Tips to boost your luck this year
Tips to boost your luck this year
By Pat-P Daza | 1 hour ago
This is the Year of the Metal Ox and the Chinese Lunar New Year begins on Friday, Feb. 12, a long weekend to boot! But how...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ez Mil cool on sudden success, intrigues
Ez Mil cool on sudden success, intrigues
By Gil Villa | 1 day ago
Viral rapper Ez Mil has drawn comparisons to the early success of the late master rapper Francis Magalona. Well, his breakthrough...
Entertainment
fbfb
Elisse enjoys playing diverse roles
Elisse enjoys playing diverse roles
By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
Elisse Joson is on vacation in the US with her family.
Entertainment
fbfb
Vice Ganda: Kim Chiu a big blessing to 'It's Showtime'
Vice Ganda: Kim Chiu a big blessing to 'It's Showtime'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya host Vice Ganda revealed that Kim Chiu is a big blessing to ABS-CBN noontime show “It’s Showt...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with