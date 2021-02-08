Tips to boost your luck this year

This is the Year of the Metal Ox and the Chinese Lunar New Year begins on Friday, Feb. 12, a long weekend to boot! But how does one celebrate when the world is still in the middle of a pandemic? Are there still reasons to celebrate? Is there room for optimism?

Here are some tips to help boost your luck this year from Baby Lim Fernandez of Yin & Yang Shop of Harmony, located at the New World Hotel.

First and foremost, it is important that we’ve cleaned our homes. This means decluttering and discarding things that aren’t needed to make room for auspicious energy to flow in smoothly. Make sure that your surroundings are clean and that all home and office repairs and renovations are completed by Friday.

Today, Monday, is also the best day to shop for clothes, underwear and footwear so you have something new to wear on New Year’s day. Put on happy colors such as red, orange, pink and the like.

Tomorrow, Feb. 9, is a good day to get a haircut if you haven’t had one. Also try to finish any unaccomplished tasks from previous days.

On Feb. 10, apply the finishing touches to ensure everything is in order. Buy fresh flowers to decorate your home. It is also advisable to put up spring couplets (large red paper strips that contain auspicious words) to invite good luck, and place Door Guards outside your door for protection.

Make sure to fill your rice bins to the brim to symbolize prosperity and abundance. Place an Ang Pao with 168 pesos in mixed denominations inside the envelope.

Come Feb. 11, a day before the Chinese Lunar New Year, prepare your dining table with a platter that includes two pieces of pomelo, two pieces of pineapple, four oranges, four apples, two dragon fruits, peanuts with shell, sweet candies, cake, tikoy, flowers, and a Double Double Money Catcher to ensure that wealth is caught from all directions.

Bathe in pomelo water to remove all the bad luck from the past year and welcome all the good fortune of the coming year.

Dress in new clothes and new underwear in bright, happy colors to promote luck and good fortune.

For your home celebration, prepare a lucky dinner that includes some or all of the following: roasted pig, roasted goose, whole fish, hot pot, glutinous rice, Chinese lumpia, etc.

Because live firecrackers are no longer allowed, use battery-operated firecrackers or bang your pots and pans to greet the New Year with loud noises!

On Feb. 12, the first day of the Chinese New Year, greet everyone you see with happy and auspicious greetings. Avoid having negative thoughts or words throughout the day.

It is a custom to give children and unmarried relatives “ang pao” filled with money as a symbol of luck and wealth for the person who gives it and the one who receives it. This is considered a blessing and is known as “lucky money” to be kept for one year. The amount given does not matter; it is the act of giving that is important.

Fortunately for children, parents should not reprimand them on this day. Take the opportunity to spend time with your family and loved ones.

Avoid using knives and scissors on this day. Also avoid sweeping on the first day of the New Year, lest you unwittingly sweep away the good luck that entered your home.

And lastly, when someone greets you “Gong Xi Fa Cai,” a fun way to respond is with “Hong Bao Na Lai” which means “Red envelope please.”

These rituals are fun, and I personally see no harm in practicing them. With prayers, hard work, perseverance and optimism, we can overcome the odds. What do we have to lose?

From my family to yours, Gong Xi Fa Cai!