Ria Atayde back to ABS-CBN with first show after TV5 stint
Ria Atayde and Jake Cuenca in 'MMK'
ABS-CBN/Released

Ria Atayde back to ABS-CBN with first show after TV5 stint

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - February 5, 2021 - 10:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — After her brief stint in TV5 as one of the hosts of the morning show "Chika Besh," Ria Atayde returns to ABS-CBN.

This time, she gets to star for the first time with Jake Cuenca in one of the love stories for this month's series of romance stories in the weekly anthology "Maalala Mo Kaya."

Jake and Ria star as Eddie and Janice, a couple who goes against all odds including their own families. Janice is beautiful and has a sense of humor, and because of this, she is admired by many. Despite having many suitors, she has no time for love as she spends most of her time managing her own eatery.

But this changes when Eddie comes across her path and starts to pursue her. Their mutual bliss goes shaky when Corsing (Malou de Guzman), Eddie's mother, enters the picture.

Corsing disapproves of Janice because she does not see Janice to be conservative enough to stay faithful to her favorite son. To Corsing, Janice is just a reminder of her own painful past. 

But Eddie and Janice still pursued a relationship and wed. With Corsing still be disapproving of their relationship? Their marriage is tested.

Nonetheless, an event in Corsing's life will lead Janice to help her cope with it. Will this help Janice change Corsing's perception of her and eventually accept her as her daughter-in-law?

Catch more stories of love from “MMK” every Saturday, 8:45 p.m. this February on A2Z on free TV and digital TV boxes like TVplus. Digital TV box users can scan and look for A2Z channel in Metro Manila and in some parts of Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, Rizal, Bataan, Batangas, Bulacan and Pampanga.

It is also available every Saturday, 9 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel on cable and satellite TV (SKYcable channel 8 SD and channel 167 HD, Cablelink channel 8, G Sat Direct TV channel 22, Cignal channel 22, and in most channels operated by members of Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association) and digital TV boxes. Online, it is on the Kapamilya Online Live YouTube channel and the ABS-CBN Entertainment Facebook page, as well as on TFC, the iWant app or iwanttfc.com. Viewers abroad can also catch it on The Filipino Channel on cable and IPTV.

