Ria Atayde back to ABS-CBN with first show after TV5 stint

MANILA, Philippines — After her brief stint in TV5 as one of the hosts of the morning show "Chika Besh," Ria Atayde returns to ABS-CBN.

This time, she gets to star for the first time with Jake Cuenca in one of the love stories for this month's series of romance stories in the weekly anthology "Maalala Mo Kaya."

Jake and Ria star as Eddie and Janice, a couple who goes against all odds including their own families. Janice is beautiful and has a sense of humor, and because of this, she is admired by many. Despite having many suitors, she has no time for love as she spends most of her time managing her own eatery.

But this changes when Eddie comes across her path and starts to pursue her. Their mutual bliss goes shaky when Corsing (Malou de Guzman), Eddie's mother, enters the picture.

Corsing disapproves of Janice because she does not see Janice to be conservative enough to stay faithful to her favorite son. To Corsing, Janice is just a reminder of her own painful past.

But Eddie and Janice still pursued a relationship and wed. With Corsing still be disapproving of their relationship? Their marriage is tested.

Nonetheless, an event in Corsing's life will lead Janice to help her cope with it. Will this help Janice change Corsing's perception of her and eventually accept her as her daughter-in-law?

