WATCH: SB19 Justin debuts as music video actor in pre-Valentine treat 'Yakap'

MANILA, Philippines — Pinoy pop (P-pop) group SB19's "bunso" or youngest member Justin De Dios fulfilled every A'TIN fantasy of their favorite dreamboat as he makes a surprise cameo in the music video (MV) of "Yakap," by hip-hop sensation Alex Bruce.

Released today, February 5, on YouTube, the MV shows all the feels of puppy love.

Alex, who turned 14 last December, said that the song is a collaboration between her, her dad and music producer Cursebox.

“It's a fun and creative concept,” De Dios said. “I really like the fact that the MV showcases both the ‘maangas’ and cute sides of Alex.”

Alex exudes confidence for a rapper of her age as she sings effortlessly in English and Tagalog. The MV shows De Dios turning on his charming self with his cute smiles, their interaction looking natural as they engage in pillow fights, fake tattooing and other "kilig" activities.

“I’m really into Korean dramas, and Justin somehow looked the part: innocently good-looking and very much charismatic. As a leading man, he really shone effortlessly in terms of acting, and gave us the kilig that we truly deserve,” Alex related.

De Dios also has nice words for Alex. “I am really impressed with her skills. I wanted to introduce her to A'TIN as she could be a source of inspiration for a lot of young dreamers too.”

He recalled how Alex was very shy during their first meeting, but as the shoot went on, they eventually got along very well. “She's an interesting kid, and we had a lot of fun talking to each other about random things. One thing I also noticed while working with her is how close she is to her parents. It’s very adorable!”

Apart from her rapping and singing skills, Alex was also able to showcase some of her personal artworks and Beanie Boos collection in the MV. “I love owls, so there’s plenty of them on my shelf — as seen in the music video. I had a great time drawing and showcasing my artworks for the very first time. I hope it won’t be the last.”

The “Yakap” music video is out now via Sony Music Philippines.