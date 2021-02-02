KOREAN WAVE
Edward Barber launches new show 'Kwentong Barber'
Edward Barber
ABS-CBN/Released

Edward Barber launches new show 'Kwentong Barber'

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - February 2, 2021 - 2:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — When two of the most trending personalities get together, there's nothing but excitement for fans to look forward to as Edward Barber, one half of the always trending MayWard, gets a new show in an "old" home.

"A new blessing, a new challenge, an OLD home and family in Myxph and a NEW CONVERSATION wih my brother for the 1st episode. There will be some new faces, some old ones, but everyone with a story to tell," Edward posted on his Instagram (@edward_barber).

He is set to have his own talk show titled "Kwentong Barber," which premieres tomorrow, February 3, on the lifestyle app Kumu. The MYX VJ is set to flex his hosting skills as he gets up close and personal with his guests while talking about life, love and everything in-between.  

A play on his last name and a popular Filipino phrase, "kwentong barbero," the first episode will have singer Darren Espanto as guest. Edward will virtually catch up with the Kapamilya artist on his upcoming music releases and other plans for 2021.

“Kwentong Barber” is the latest addition to MYX Philippines’ digital offerings on Kumu via its official account @myxph, along with “MYX Pop Quiz,” “MYX Fullscreen,” “Make It Mondays,” and “MYX Pwestuhan” — where Kumu streamers perform live online gigs via MYX’s account.

“Kwentong Barber,” streams live on MYX Philippines’ channel (@myxph) on Kumu beginning this Wednesday (February 3) at 6 p.m.

