The dude from Down Under

Hadn’t Kuh Ledesma discovered him, what would Kapuso star Migo Adecer have been?

“Well,” he admitted in a brutally frank Zoom Conversation, “I would have been an over-privileged brat. Wala, eh. Because in Australia, you complain about anything...everything! A slight inconvenience and you complain. I’m glad that when I moved to the Philippines, I’ve changed. I was able to test my morals and my values. It has been a humbling experience. I’m okay but I still stumble here and there.”

Seven years ago, Kuh was in Sydney for a concert and she needed somebody as a front act.

“I’ve been performing in some shows and my half-brother who happens to be a nephew of Miss Kuh, recommended me to her. That was about my only connection to Miss Kuh. She asked me to come to the Philippines and that’s where I have been all these years.”

A pure Filipino whose dad is from Zamboanga and mom is from Bacolod, Migo migrated with his family when he was just months old.

“I was raised in Australia but I am 100-percent Filipino.”

All these years, GMA Network seems not to have found the right niché for Migo who could be a villain.

“Perfect for my looks and the way I act,” he agreed.

He has been cast (“miscast?”) in boy-next-door roles such as in Anak Ni Waray Vs. Anak Ni Biday which has recently resumed airing, playing Cocoy who is so named because his favorite bread in the family bakery is pan de coco. His character is kind of bratty, relentless in his pursuit of a girl (played by Barbie Forteza) and fighting for his love.

Told that he couldn’t be a brat like Cocoy, Migo was honest.

“I can be a brat if I want to but I choose not to be.”

And when does he want to?

“When I am with my own friends, behind closed doors. I’m a fun, cheeky kind of guy. But outside, in public, I have to project a different personality because I represent GMA. But don’t get me wrong,” he hastened to add. “I’m really a nice person but,” and that’s the Big But, “I can be unforgiving. As long as you do me right, we’ll be okay. To be honest, I’m a little bit of everything. I am a split personality, hihihihi!!! I want things to be good. But as soon as somebody starts acting up, that’s when I become bratty. I’m a decent human being, I am respectful. ‘Yon nga lang...I’m not the kind of person who likes violence but I’m not also the type who would shy away from a confrontation.”

As I was saying, Migo could be typecast as a bad boy.

“Again, I admit that ang mukha ko and the way I act, hindi pang-boy-next-door. I could be the bad guy with a good heart.”

Is that the Australian side of him?

“Not really. I guess I was just born that way.”

He added, “The industry is packed full of boys-next-door. Lahat sila boy-next-door. I think the market for ‘bad boys’ is bigger...’yung mga Robin Padilla type. I think I fit in right there. I can carry it, why not?’

He’s stuck in the boy-next-door mold. In his other GMA outing, Exchange of Hearts, the second installment of My Fantastic Pagibig airing Feb. 13 and 20, Migo and Kate Valdez are cast as sweethearts, he a photographer who wants “to stop and smell the roses” and she a career-oriented girl. They are about to split up when they meet a plantita who turns out to be a witch who spins magic.

Unlike most actors who must have a loveteam-mate, Migo prefers to go solo. He is in showbiz and yet he’s not totally into it, especially in the way he conducts his love life. His girlfriend is non-showbiz. Has he ever had any showbiz girlfriend?

“Never!”

Why not?

“As an artist, we are already doing so many dramatic teleserye. It’s hard. It’s like this, I’ll give you an example. Let’s say mag-aaway kayo sa bahay, kasi siempre kasama mo ‘yung girlfriend mo sa trabaho. She knows that you are fighting and to spite you, she becomes extra-sweet with her ka-loveteam. The dynamics of a showbiz relationship don’t work well.

“That’s why I am amazed when I see loveteams na sweet sila, strong pa rin ang relationship nila. With me, I don’t think it is possible.”

While Migo won’t limit himself to just one genre (preferably action), he said that no amount of convincing would make him drop his pants. Again, the Big But.

“I won’t be comfortable showing my d*ck but maybe I can bare the cheeks of my butt. But then again, I have to be paid some serious cash for that, hahaha!!! At the end of the day, everybody is saying they are doing it for their craft, for art’s sake, and I would also say the same thing but as I just said...” Well, if the price is right, right?

But he wouldn’t mind doing a passionate scene with the right actress.

Asked which three actresses he would do it with, Migo said, “No one in particular. Basta bagay kami, okay. Kahit sino.”

