ABS-CBN in talks to pair Liza Soberano with Thai BL star Bright â€” Ogie Diaz
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano and Thai actor Vachirawit Chiva-aree or Bright.
ABS-CBN in talks to pair Liza Soberano with Thai BL star Bright — Ogie Diaz

(Philstar.com) - January 30, 2021 - 9:59am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Ogie Diaz confirmed that there is a negotiation between his talent Liza Soberano and Thai actor Vachirawit Chiva-aree popularly known in the Philippines as Bright.

In his latest video blog on his YouTube channel, the talent manager admitted that there’s a pitch to pair Bright with Liza.

“Actually na-pitch na rin sa amin yan so na-curious ako kung sino si Bright. Sikat pala na Thai actor yan,” Ogie said.

Ogie said he’s excited for Liza and Bright if the project pushes through but that doesn’t want to preempt ABS-CBN.

“Ayoko namang pangunahan kasi baka sabihin epal ako, nangunguna ko. Hayaan nating mag-announce ang Star Cinema. Pero sa akin, excited ako kay Liza kung gagawin niya yung movie with Bright,” he said.

“Hindi ko alam kung movie or series so abangan natin yan,” he added.

When asked how Enrique will react on the project, Ogie said that the LizQuen love team will really take a breather this year after their movie or TV series.

“Alam ko gagawa sila ng serye at movie together pero maghihiwalay muna sila. So gagawa si Enrique with another girl, gagawa si Liza with another guy. Parang for a change,” he said.

“Para lang hindi manawa sa kanila yung mga tao na laging sila. Kailangan talaga yon… malakas naman talaga ang LizQuen pero kailangan nilang mag-rest tapos magsasama uli,” he added.

Philstar.com recently reported that Thai actors Bright or Win of the popular Thai BL series “2gether” will pair with Liza in an upcoming movie, according to a source.

