Is a star born or made?
That question will be answered as Viva and TV5 resume their 2016 ‘reality and new actors who singing competition,’ hosted by Matteo Guidicelli (left) and Kim Molina (right)
STAR/ File

Is a star born or made?

FUNFARE - Ricky Lo (The Philippine Star) - January 30, 2021 - 12:00am

Curtain-raisers:

Rejoinders:

1. From Erickson Raymundo, head of Cornerstone, on the story about the sudden closing of the TV5 show Sunday Noontime Live (SNL) produced by the Brightlight Productions of Albee Benitez who said that as line producer, Cornerstone was given a weekly budget and it was up to Cornerstone to dispose of it (without Albee asking how much was paid to the stars and other people involved in the production): “As line producers, we ask the managers, handlers and staff to negotiate for the TF (Talent Fees) and submit the budget to the Executive Producer.”

2. Director Joel Lamangan on how he helped pick Sean de Guzman as star of Anak ng Macho Dancer: “Sean is one of the young and new actors who can really act. He is the bright star in these dark times. Yes, I was an actor in the original Macho Dancer directed by Lino Brocka. I played the mamasan of Allan Paule (lead actor) and I delivered the line ‘Dakota Harrison tumawid sa Quiapo, etc., etc.’ as I touched the n--a (private part) of Allan.”

3. Meanwhile, Funfare got this text from Miriam Quiambao: In case you need to send documents, clothing, food or anything, please consider using Toktok PH app. Please download on your phone and use my Referral Code 00543974 when you register. This is my new delivery service business. It comes out cheaper than Grab, Mr. Speedy and Lalamove.

***

Of the four “judge detectives” of the recently-concluded Masked Singer Pilipinas talent search, produced by Viva Entertainment for Cignal TV5, it was Matteo Guidicelli and Kim Molina who stood out for their knowledgeability and entertaining way of assessing (Matteo called it “analyzing”) the contestants’ chances and guessing who were behind the masks (grand winner was Daryl Ong).

The two are back co-hosting the resumption of the 2016 “reality singing competition” Born To Be A Star/BTBAS (again produced by Viva for Cignal TV5) that premieres tonight at 7 o’clock. The show follows the journey of the contestants starting from the auditions where they are screened by the Star Judges that include original BTBAS judge Andrew E, now joined by Teacher G (Georcelle Sy), Sam Concepcion, Katrina Velarde (Suklay Diva) and Janine Teñoso who was the first BTBAS winner now known as OST/Original Sound Track Princess. Out of the 40 auditionees, 18 will move to the boot camp to be trained by “star mentors” Wency Cornejo, Thyro and Mark Bautista, plus Teacher G.

The grand champion will receive P1 million cash and a recording-management contract with Viva.

Excerpts from separate interviews with Matteo and Kim:

Before serving as host, you sat as judge. How can you tell if somebody has star potential?

Matteo: “Just like what the saying says, ‘You can never judge a book by its cover.’ It’s the vibe, the energy one gives out.”

Kim: “The moment you realize that the person has that charm aside from talent, that magnetizing appeal, then that person is definitely a star.”

If you were a contestant in a talent search, how would you try to impress the judges (would you resort to gimmickry)?

Matteo: “The best way is to come prepared with your material, be yourself and give it all!”

Kim: “As cliché as it sounds, I would just be myself. I always believe that if it’s not meant for you, then try again next time. You wouldn’t succeed if you overdo things and pretend to be someone you are not.”

What are your personal criteria (outside of the search’s requirements) in judging a contestant?

Matteo: “Someone that gives off great energy. Most importantly, an artist that is authentic and honest.”

Kim: “Charm. You need to have that captivating aura that would make the audience glued to you.”

In Masked Singer and now in Born To Be A Star, has a contestant ever so touched you as to make you cry?

Matteo: “Oh yes, our applicants are awesome. A lot of them give me chills!”

Kim: “Yes, both shows are emotional for me. For Masked Singer, it was Diwata (Katrina Velarde) who moved me and for BTBAS, a kid who performed a song close to my heart made me bawl.”

(To Matteo) Your wife, Sarah Geronimo, is a product of a star search (Star For a Night). Do you get pointers from her on how to spot a talent?

Matteo: “No, not for this show where I am a host. My job is to let our contestants feel comfortable and ready before they perform.”

What safety measures do you observe before entering the studio for a shoot and upon arriving home (no welcome-home hug, still keeping distance, disinfecting self, etc.)?

Kim: “I’m a very clingy person but as much as I would want to, welcome and goodbye hugs are forbidden. That is definitely No. 1 on my safety measures in the new-normal workspace list. Then, it’s the never-ending alcohol hand rubs and taking a quick scrub and shower as soon as I get home.”

Matteo: “Viva and TV5 have crafted awesome safety measures. All tested, masks, social distancing, etc.”

(E-mail reactions at rickylophilstar@gmail.com. For more updates, photos and videos, visit www.philstar.com/funfare or follow me on Instagram @therealrickylo.)

