Alyana's death in 'Probinsyano' sets new records

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Yassi Pressman officially bid farewell from ABS-CBN's longest-running teleserye "FPS's Ang Probinsyano" when her character Alyana died in an encounter last Monday.

In the show's January 25 episode, Alyana died after she was caught in a crossfire between Task Force Aguila and a Black Ops unit.

“Dahil sa 'yo, nagkaroon ako ng napakakulay na buhay. Ikaw 'yung kumumpleto ng buhay ko. Wala na akong ibang hihilingin pa,” Alyana told Cardo, the character of Coco Martin.

“Cardo, patawarin mo ako kung wala akong nagawa para iligtas kayo. Patawarin mo aka sa lahat ng mga pagkukulang ko. Patawarin mo sana ako kung nagkasala ako sa 'yo, kung naging marupok ako. Cardo, magpapaalam na ako,” she added.

While Alyana was unable to be revived, Cardo continues to fight for his life due to multiple gunshot wounds he obtained from Pol. Capt. Lia Mante (Jane de Leon) and Maj. Albert de Vela (Geoff Eigenmann).

The dramatic scene was trending on social media, making "#FPJAP5HabangBuhay," "Cardo" and "Alyana" trend on Twitter.

According to an ABS-CBN statement sent to Philstar.com, the heartbreaking episode shattered the show’s own viewership record for a third consecutive night on Kapamilya Online Live as it reached over 102,000 peak concurrent viewers on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel. The episode has also amassed 4.1 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours.

Alyana's death in the series confirmed reports that Yassi will leave the series.

Recently, a report by Pilipino Star Ngayon columnist Jun Lalin said Yassi no longer returned to the teleserye's lock-in taping when it resumed last January 10.