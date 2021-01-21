Mariel Rodriguez laughs off rumor linking Robin Padilla, Mocha Uson

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Mariel Rodriguez announced that she lost 30 pounds amid cheating rumors involving her husband Robin Padilla and singer-turned-government official Mocha Uson.

In her Instagram account, the former “It’s Showtime” host posted a photo of her announcing her weight loss.

“Yessssss...I lost 30lbs already!!! Yaaaaay!!! Still a long way to go but getting there,” she wrote in the caption.

In the comments section of her post, an Internet user asked Mariel if the rumors between Robin and Mocha were true.

“Sis ano masasabi mo na buntis daw si Mocha at si Robin ang tatay???” Instagram user @catalinaraaawrdriguez asked Mariel.

Mariel just commented with three laughing while crying emojis.

Mariel Padilla via Instagram, screenshot Mariel Padilla replying to a comment on her Instagram post.



The rumors ciculated after a Philippine Entertainment Portal blind item titled “Controversial female personality, nabuntis ng sikat na aktor?" came out yesterday.

Internet users circulated the rumor in their social media pages, speculating that the item referred to the controversial blogger and the action star who are both staunch supporters of Pres. Rodrigo Duterte.