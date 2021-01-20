Overexposed?Â Raffy Tulfo reacts

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcast journalist Raffy Tulfo a.k.a. "Hari ng Public Service" is a certified multimedia celebrity.

His public affairs show, "Wanted sa Radyo," airs Monday to Friday, 2 to 4 p.m. on Radyo5 92.4 News FM.

His YouTube channel, "Raffy Tulfo in Action," has a community of over three million followers in his official Facebook group. The number is growing.

He hosts the talk show and public service program "Idol in Action," Monday to Friday at 10:30 a.m. on TV5.

In the evening, he co-anchors the primetime newscast "Frontline Piipinas" on weekdays.

His newest TV5 show, "Wanted: Ang Serye," which dramatizes "Wanted Sa Radyo’s" controversial stories, started airing January 16.

Isn’t he afraid of overexposure?

True to form, the feisty Tulfo showed no sign of being bothered.

“It depends on the time and day my show is aired,” he told Philstar.com in a recent virtual conference.

Besides, Tulfo explained that his shows cater to different audiences. "Wanted sa Radyo" appeals to the masses. "Idol in Action" is more oriented toward housewives taking a break between their daily chores.

He admitted, though, that he’s exposed to viewers daily on TV. But they see him at different times of the day — once in the morning, then once in the evening.

All of Tulfo’s shows have a common denominator: public service.

In a recent zoom media conference, the cast of "Wanted: Ang Serye’s" January 23 episode agreed they had major takeaways from the true story of a transgender (played by Epi Quizon) and her lesbian partner (Ritz Azul).

“You can’t force someone to love you. But you can command his or her respect. You have to be cordial. That’s the moral fiber of society,” said Epi.

“Love has a broad definition. It has many aspects. Forgiveness, communication and honesty are important,” added Ritz in Filipino.

“You can always change, especially if it’s for your family,” stated Adrian Alandy.

Whatever their takeaway, Tulfo will give a resolution and his own learnings at the end of each episode.

"Wanted: Ang Serye," which also stars Max Eigenmann, Alex Castro and Ruby Ruiz, Mickey Ferriols, Kim Molina and others, airs Saturdays, 9 p.m. on TV5.