Creative director assures no 'kabit' plot in live-action remake of 'Voltes V Legacy'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso creative writer Suzette Doctolero promised not to give a Filipino soap opera touch to the live adaptation of the popular Japanese anime “Voltes V Legacy”

In her Twitter account, Suzette said she will never give a robot a third party.

And pls stop telling me na sana walang kabit. Bakit ko bibigyan ng kabit ang robot??? Lolz. FYI, Ang lahat po ng scripts, karakter na dinagdag, mundo at kulturang pinalawig kasama@ang Boazanian language ay inaprubahan po ng Japan. Okey? :) see ya soon. — Suzette Doctolero (@SuziDoctolero) January 15, 2021

“And pls stop telling me na sana walang kabit. Bakit ko bibigyan ng kabit ang robot??? Lolz. FYI, Ang lahat po ng scripts, karakter na dinagdag, mundo at kulturang pinalawig kasama@ang Boazanian language ay inaprubahan po ng Japan. Okey? :) see ya soon,” she said.

The outspoken creative writer also answered the netizens’ views on the upcoming GMA series. A Twitter user said the GMA adaptation will destroy the great image of the anime but he will give the series a chance.

“Me: Voltes V is going to be fucked up coz it's gonna be soap operaish (coz there might be less robot fights and slapped a lot of dramas and love angles on to it like Zaido),” the user said.

“Lo and behold! I found the new Madam Auring na,” Suzette retweeted the post of the Twitter user.

In another tweet, Suzette said that social media users should watch first the series before judging.

“Para ‘di magmukhang memang tukmol, wait first for the show to air at saka ijudge pag fucked up o hindi. For now: shhh muna,” she added.

"Voltes V Legacy" is based on a Japanese anime television series that aired in many parts of the world in the '70s, including the Philippines.