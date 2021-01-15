KOREAN WAVE
Boy2 Quizon hit by sleeping driver
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 15, 2021 - 2:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Boy2 Quizon was involved in a vehicular accident in Quezon Avenue, Quezon City this morning.

The “Bubble Gang” actor, luckily, was unharmed.

Boy2’s car was completely wrecked at the back after a van hit it when he took a U-turn along Quezon and Banawe Avenues.

The actor-director recalled that he went to his auntie’s house and was on his way to Timog when the accident happened.

According to the police report, the people involved in the accident will meet in Quezon City Traffic Sector 1. The lady driver who bumped into the actor's car admitted that she fell asleep while driving.

Apart from being "Comedy King" Dolphy's grandson, Boy2 directed the film "I'm Ellenya L." starring Maris Racal and Inigo Pascual.

