Why these beauty queens support 'academic freeze'
From left: Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo, Miss Eco Teen International 2020 Ro-An Tamondong
Rabiya Mateo, Ro-An Tamondong via Instagram
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 11, 2021 - 1:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Eco Teen International 2020 Ro-An Tamondong believed that no student should be left behind that's why she supports "academic freeze" this school year. 

In a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com during her victory press conference, the San Beda student taking up Accountancy and Business Management said the pandemic badly hit the education system in the country. 

"I think that no students should not be left behind because all of us have the same effort to educate some of our fellow students. I think we should not (leave) each other when it comes to education that's why I'm for academic freeze," Ro-An said. 

"Sobrang daming students na hindi nakapasok at hindi naka-enroll because of because of the pandemic. And siyempre because of pandemic, mahirap kumita and I think that's one of the reason kaya maraming students ang hindi naka-enroll."

The beauty queen from San Pablo, Laguna also said that the Department of Education should correct its wrong modules to avoid miscommunication.

"'Yung mga modules na mali-mali, I think dapat itong baguhin. Kailangang baguhin 'yon kasi may mga maling information that can cause miscommunication for some students," she said. 

Ro-An has gone back to school after winning in the international pageant in Egypt. 

"San Beda University supported me thoughout my journey. Probably next week, I'll go back and take my online classes again," she said.  

"Maraming nahirapang students in this pandemic. Actually half of my batchmates didn't enroll," she added. 

Prior to this, Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo opened up about being in favor of "academic freeze."

In her interview with Heyadamg YouTube channel, the beauty queen from Iloilo said she came from a poor family so she understands that some people are having a difficulty in online learning.

“Strong advocate talaga ako ng any (advocacy). Pero I also came from a really poor family. Alam ko 'yung pressure kung saan minsan kailangan mo na lang isubo pero ibibili mo pa ng load para makapagaral,” Rabiya said. “So ramdam ko talaga 'yung hirap ng maraming tao. And dito sa Philippines kasi marami talagang nag-struggle."

Rabiya said that pausing the academic year doesn’t mean that the youth should stop from pursuing their dreams.

“As much as I want to push through yung academic year natin, I think that it has to pause muna. But having a pause doesn't mean 'yung dreams ng mga kabataan na to invalid na din,” she said.

For her, no child should be left behind.  

“We need to be more compassionate. Kasi sinasabi nga nila di ba we are in an ocean with different tools? May mga tools na makaka-acquire sila ng mga bagay na 'yon, may mga bata naman na hirap talaga. So kawawa naman sila. After all, 'di ba ang sabi nga, 'No child should be left behind?'."

RELATED: Palace rejects calls for academic break

