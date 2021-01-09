Jaclyn Jose amazed by Philmar Alipayo's 'most romantic proposal' to Andi Eigenmann

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Jaclyn Jose was amazed on how her daughter Andi Eigenmann and partner Philmar Alipayo got engaged.

In her Instagram account, the award-winning actress posted the engagement photo of Andi and Philmar underwater.

“The most romantic proposal...the mermaid!” she captioned the post.

The couple got engaged last December. Andie posted on Instagram that she never thought about how her engagement would be.

“I never thought about how my engagement would go because quite honestly, I didn’t think I’d have one. It would’ve been ok regardless, but it did happen. And it happened the way I wanted it and so much more. Nothing grand. Unprompted, simple and oh so sincere,” she wrote.

“That’s us. That’s him. That is how I want the rest of my life to be. I am over the moon, so stoked to be spending it with you my mahal @chepoxz!” she added.

For his part, Philmar also posted about their engagement, expressing his excitement that Andie accepted his proposal.

"She said YES! I love you so much. So happy to spend the rest of my life with you. Promise to take care of you, Ellie, Lilo, and our coming baby number 3 and to make you laugh more and more everyday,” he said.