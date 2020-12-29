KOREAN WAVE
Peque Gallaga's widow disappointed with MMFF for not being informed about awards
Peque Gallaga
The STAR/File photo
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 29, 2020 - 7:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Peque Gallaga's widow called out Metro Manila Film Festival executive committee for failing to inform her beforehand that the director won a special jury award.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Madie Gallaga said she’s upset with what happened, losing their moment for delivering an acceptance speech.

"I am very upset because we were not given the opportunity to express our gratitude and appreciation. No one gave us the courtesy to inform us about the award," Madie said.

She added that "Magikland" producer Brightlight was also not advised about the citation.

"I grew up being guided by good manners and it’s important for us to say thank you to the people who matter and became part of our lives,” she said.

“Magikland” bagged six awards and citations at the 46th MMFF Gabi ng Parangal on Sunday night.

Among the awards it received include the FPJ Memorial award and Special Jury prize for its creator and executive producer, the late Peque.

MMFF spokesperson Noel Ferrer said the committee understands Madie's feeling but clarified that the jury award is not announced before the awards night.

“The Jury Award is always special citation. Like the results of the judging, it is not pre-announced (as there are no leaks in the final decision of the jury). As in the past, even the Jury Prize is only given during the awards ceremonies. The citation was written by the member of the jury - Directors Guild of the Philippines (DGPI) President Paolo Villaluna in good faith,” he said.

Madie said that she’s thankful for the MMFF for acknowledging her late husband.

"I am humbled by the outpouring of support and the recognition that he is getting by such an august body. I am also thankful to the MMFF for giving us a medium to be able to share Peque's last work,” she said.

“Peque would be the first to say that with all of his achievements, he did not do it alone. He was a champion for collaborative work and had he been able to accept that award, he would have been happy to use this opportunity to highlight the work of people, without whom, Magikland would not have been possible," she added.

