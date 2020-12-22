Morissette Amon engaged to 'answered prayer' Dave Lamar

MANILA, Philippines — Singer couple Morissette Amon and Dave Lamar proved second chances at love are possible after announcing their engagement on Monday evening.

“More than just an 11:11 wish, you're an answered prayer. I love you, Dave Lamar, always have and always will,” Morissette posted on social media, along with photos of her and Dave wearing engagement rings.

Asia’s Phoenix revealed that although their relationship once faltered, it was ultimately able to rise out of the ashes.

"We were fortunate enough to get a second chance at love. And take note, we really broke up and thought it was really over. Pero 'pag para sa'yo, para sa'yo talaga,” she posted as an Instagram backstory.

The couple had been engaged for months, letting only their families and closest friends in on the plan.

They were ready to share the news to the world a day after Dave celebrated his 30th birthday on Sunday.

“Nine years since we've met, best friends for seven, our second round at love, each other's firsts... and now, last and only...It's definitely a Y E S to a forever with you!” Morissette addressed her fiancé.

Dave, meanwhile, recounted the “twists and turns” of his life journey with Morissette.

“Thank you for saying yes to a lifetime of adventures with me. I adore you with all my heart and I am so blessed and excited that I get to experience the rest of this life with you by my side. I know everyone says this, but you have truly been my best friend and my rock, and I am so so excited that I will get to marry my best friend,” the groom-to-be posted.

“Morissette, thank you for being mine! Gihigugma tika (I love you).”

The couple was congratulated by their celebrity friends, including Vicki Belo, Janine Berdin, Moira Dela Torre, Darren Espanto, and Mimiyuuuh.