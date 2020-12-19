CPP's 'The Nutcracker Ballet Act 2', 'Tuloy Ang Pasko' to be screened at SM MOA drive-in cinema

MANILA, Philippines — Cultural Center of the Philippines partnered with SM to showcase back-to-back screenings of "The Nutcracker Ballet Act 2" and "Tuloy Ang Pasko" at the drive-in theater in SM Mall of Asia concert grounds on December 19 and 20.

Both dance films will be screened as a double bill at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.



Featuring Tchaikovsky’s sweeping musical score, "The Nutcracker Ballet Act 2" brings to life the beloved Christmas story through dances from many distant lands.

"The Nutcracker Ballet Act 2" is choreographed by Adam Sage after Marius Petipa, with additional choreography by National Artist for Dance, Alice Reyes. Costumes are supervised by Adam Sage and Ace Polias.



Meanwhile, "Tuloy ang Pasko" is set in the Christmas season in Manila during the 70’s. It narrates Lolo Val’s lonely Christmas eve in the “new normal” that turns into a joyous one when he is able to reconnect with his old barkada through a video call.

The story reminds viewers that no matter the distance, time, or situation, we can still celebrate Christmas and feel the Filipino Christmas spirit.



"Tuloy Ang Pasko" features Christmas classics arranged and conducted by National Artist for Music, Ryan Cayabyab. Choreography is by Ronelson Yadao with Erl Sorilla, John Ababon, Lester Reguindin, Bonifacio Guerrero, Danilo Dayo and Al Abraham. Artistic direction and costumes are by Alice Reyes.



As additional treat, behind-the-scenes footage documenting the making of these dance films will be shown in between the two productions.



Both dance films are directed by Carlos Siguion Reyna, with set designs by Eric Cruz and lighting designs and technical direction by Barbie Tan-Tiongco.

Performances were filmed at the CCP Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo without a live audience, following a stringent health and safety protocol.