The unsinkable Martin-Pops tandem

FUNFARE - Ricky Lo (The Philippine Star) - December 19, 2020 - 12:00am

Through the years, we have been the insatiable witnesses to what has become the most exciting spectator show this side of showbiz — yes, The Martin & Pops Show whose ups and downs, and ins and outs are being laid bare for, ehem, gossipmongers to gobble up with gusto (burp, burp!!!), dished out in roller-coaster, Ferris Wheel fashion. Everything is for real, no scripts, no cuts, no nothing.

So what else is there about un-couple Martin Nievera and Pops Fernandez that you and I don’t know?

Funfare popped that question on Martin and Pops during a Zoom presscon last Wednesday afternoon in connection with their new show titled eXes & whYs that premieres tonight at 9 o’clock on CignalTV/Colours.

“That we can exist together even if we are not together,” said Martin who has found a new love (not the mom of his son Santino). “The point is exes should get along. For several years now, Pops and I have been co-parenting our sons Robin and Ram. Viewers can learn nice lessons, magic lessons, after every episode.”

Pops could only say “Amen!” to that. It’s Pops and good friend Joji Dingcong who are the producers, together with another show, Louie O Live with Robin Nievera, which premieres on the same channel tomorrow night at 9 o’clock, with Robin directing both shows.

“Actually,” revealed Joji, “we pitched four shows and all of them were approved, thanks to the station’s supportive big bosses Robert Galang and MVP. The two other shows are scheduled next year yet.”

And with son Robin (leftmost) and Louie Ocampo who host Louie O Live with Robin Nievera which premieres on the same channel tomorrow night at 9 o’clock. Robin directs both shows.

According to Louie O(campo), his show with Robin will be “raw, different and organic,” with guest musicians (Jose Mari Chan in the maiden episode) not only singing their songs but also talking about the back stories. The show comes full circle with three generations of Nieveras (patriarch Bert who could have appeared as guest if he were alive, Martin and Robin).

Besides the “nice and magic lessons,” what’s interesting about eXes & whYs is the line-up of guests.

“I would love to have Brad Pitt on the show,” wished Martin. “Our guests could be anybody sikat or not sikat who has interesting stories to tell. The show will be something like Penthouse Live (of yesteryear where Martin and Pops first met. —RFL).”

“Ako, I would love to have Sharon (Cuneta) as guest,” said Pops.

To make it more exciting, why don’t they invite their own exes?

“Hey,” Martin exclaimed, “that’s a great concept!”

Pops, addressing Martin, “Mas marami kang exes!”

Martin replied, “We need more furniture for that. Great idea!”

Pops said, “Maybe we can invite Derek (Ramsay) so he can explain everything.” (Pops was wrongly mentioned as the cause of Derek’s break-up with Andrea Torres.)

“The truth,” Martin joked, “is that I was the cause of the break-up. I have better abs than Derek.”

Seriously now, what tips could they give “un-couples” who should be “coupling” again?

Martin: “Pops and I are okay because we have remained friends. Our foundation is friendship and that’s the most important thing.”

Pops: “Everything takes time to heal. You cannot escape that process. Go through the sadness, the hurt and the pain but don’t linger on them, don’t enjoy them. After that, move on ka na. Forget everything that happened because if you keep recalling them, they will pull you down.”

Martin: “Let it go!”

(Note: eXes & whYs and Louie O Live with Robin Nievera are available on CignalTV Channel 202 HD, Channel 60 SF and Cignal Play App for Android and IOS users. For inquiries, call 0949-9977600 or call 8888-5555.)

(E-mail reactions at rickylophilstar@gmail.com. For more updates, photos and videos, visit www.philstar.com/funfare or follow me on Instagram @therealrickylo.)

