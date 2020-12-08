A decadeâ€™s worth of Alden Richards

To say that Alden Richards is unstoppable is an understatement.

He is one of the country’s prime actors, a sought-after celebrity endorser, a highly talented host, an award-winning performer, a chart-topping recording artist, a record-breaking box-office star and a successful businessman.

Amid his success in the industry, the Asia’s Multimedia Star stays grounded and is ever grateful for all the blessings coming in his career path.

As he marks his 10th anniversary in showbiz, Alden looks back on the experiences and people that helped bring out the best in him in the past decade.

What is one highlight of your 10 years in the showbiz industry?

“It would be my virtual concert Alden’s Reality. This is my 10th-year treat to all my fans so we made it really special for them because this is the first-ever virtual reality concert in the country.”

What are your two memorable concerts?

“My first-ever major solo concert, Upsurge, was in 2017. Sobrang overwhelmed po ako noon sa dami ng fans na umattend and I remember I said before na in-upsurge nila ang buhay ko at ipagpapasalamat ko ’yun habang nabubuhay ako. Then, of course, my Adrenaline Rush in 2018, where I did intense production numbers and stunts! All of my concerts are for my fans who continue to support me no matter what.”

What are your three favorite singles?

“Wish I May, God Gave Me You and my upcoming single Goin’ Crazy under GMA Music and FlipMusic Productions because medyo kakaiba ang atake namin dito at sana magustuhan din ito ng listeners.”

Name four influential people in your life.

“Marami, more than four. Pero syempre andyan si God, my family, GMA and all the people I work with, and of course, my supportive fans.”

What are your Top 5 favorite video games?

“Ragnarok Mobile, Mobile Legends, Valorant, Genshin Impact and Phasmophobia.

Name six closest friends in the industry.

“Of course, sila Kristoffer Martin, Rodjun Cruz, Rayver Cruz, Bea Binene and my Dabarkads family syempre!”

What are your seven memorable roles?

“Isa pang too many to mention! Memorable sa akin ang Alakdana at One True Love dahil these are some of my first projects when I was starting in showbiz. It was also an honor to play our National Hero Dr. Jose Rizal in Ilustrado. I also enjoyed my character in Carmela as Yago. In Victor Magtanggol, I fulfilled my dream na gumanap bilang isang superhero. Malapit din sa puso ko si Andrew from Imagine You and Me. Lastly, si Ethan sa Hello, Love, Goodbye. I’m thankful for all of these roles na ipinagkatiwala sa akin.”

Name eight notable leading ladies.

“I’m so blessed to have been paired with talented actresses and I’ve learned so much from each and every one of them. Given na syempre ang Primetime Queen natin na si Marian Rivera, Maine Mendoza, Louise delos Reyes, Sophie Albert, Jennylyn Mercado, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Kylie Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo.”

What are your nine proudest moments in life?

“Actually, lahat naman ng milestones ko sa showbiz talagang ipinagmamalaki ko at hindi ko ito mararating kung wala ang taong naka-suporta sa akin. Malaking bagay para sa akin at sa pamilya ko noong nakabili ako ng bahay and when I ventured into different businesses. I’m so blessed that I also get to share the blessings I receive to other people. Bonus na yung awards na nakuha natin — the German Moreno Youth Achievement Award, then the awards, too, for my acting from Gawad Tanglaw Awards, the Ani ng Dangal from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, recently when I was named Film Actor of the Year at the 51st Box Office Entertainment Awards for Hello, Love, Goodbye and of course, the Asian Star Prize I received last year in Seoul.”

What are your 10 wishes for 2021?

“I think lahat naman tayo wishing na sana magkaroon na ng vaccine at bumalik na sa normal ang lahat. I also wish for good health for me and my family, and to meet the right person. Sana rin more projects and collaborations para mas marami pa tayong mapasaya at matulungan na kapwa. I also pray for everyone’s happiness, peace and safety. Hoping for a prosperous 2021 for all of us.”