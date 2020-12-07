Sunday Kada castâ€™s most memorable Christmas experiences

Christmas is about family. It is the time of year when we all make an effort to spend quality time with our families and loved ones. It’s when we gather and celebrate the birth of Jesus, the reason for the season. But family isn’t confined to parents and siblings. It can extend to cousins, aunts and uncles, nephews and nieces. Sometimes our best friends are closer to us than our real families. Such is the case with the people who bring you Sunday Kada, the Sunday afternoon show on TV5 every Sunday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday Kada is the off-shoot of Banana Sundae as it was known when it was in ABS-CBN. The brainchild of direk Edgar “Bobot” Mortiz, Sunday Kada is a barkada show, made by friends who genuinely enjoy working together to make others laugh through gags and funny skits.

I asked some cast members to share what their most memorable Christmas experiences, and here they are:

Direk Bobot Mortiz: “When ABS-CBN was shutdown, I lost my job. Fortunately, Brighlight Productions took us in and now we have Sunday Kada. Then some family members got infected by COVID-19, but thankfully recovered. Lastly, our house got flooded during Typhoon Ulysses. But despite the many challenges 2020 brought us, I think this will be the most memorable Christmas yet. Even if our celebration will be quiet unlike the past years because of the pandemic, we will still thank and praise the Lord Jesus that our family is complete.”

Miles Ocampo: “Christmas will always be special for me and my family. But for the past three years, I’ve been spending Christmas day, Dec. 25, working; doing cinema tours for the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF). But Christmas 2019 is my most memorable one as I was launched in my first lead role under TBA Studios, Write About Love. I’ve been working since I was six years old and there are moments that I ask myself if the entertainment industry is really for me. But after doing that film, the fire in my heart returned once more.

Jayson Gainza: “Memorable ang New Year 2019 sa akin kase may bagong member ng family after 12 years! May bunso na hindi naming i-ne-expect! Masaya na madami na kami at masaya at may baby. Sa Batangas kami nag-New Year kasama ang mommy ko kase ako nalang nandito sa Pilipinas na anak niya.”

Jerome Ponce: “Most memorable part is being with my family, from lola, lolo, titos and titas to brothers, sisters, friends, because being with family makes Christmas complete, with lots of food, games and catch ups, nothing beats Christmas when you’re with your family.”

Sunshine Garcia-Lyn: “Every year naman memorable sa akin sa amin ng family ko kasi halos every year may mga achievement kaming nakukuha. Maybe especially the year na kinasal kami ni Alex and yung year na dumating ang bunso naming si Axel.

Josh Colet: “Every Christmas is memorable with the family. But I think this year is going to be most memorable because not everyone is going to be able to get together and enjoy Christmas with the whole family. I think it will be interesting to see how we will all adjust to that.”

Badji Mortiz: “My most memorable Christmas would be two years ago, Christmas 2018. The year before, I was having health problems. My right eye was blind and I was dialyzing three times a week while shooting a teleserye (La Luna Sangre). I felt very weak and tired. Early 2018, my kidney failed and I needed a kidney transplant. I was scared and sad. I was isolated after the transplant from my family. Doctors advised that I must remain isolated for one year. But thank God, I recovered quickly and was able to celebrate Christmas with them. I was even allowed to travel to Korea to celebrate the New Year. 2018 Christmas was special because I got healed and was able to celebrate with my family and loved ones.”