KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
90s idol April Boy Regino passes away
90s icon April Boy Regino passed away at the age of 51.
Pang-Masa, File
90s idol April Boy Regino passes away
(Philstar.com) - November 29, 2020 - 9:37am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:33 a.m.) — OPM icon April Boy Regino has passed away at the age of 51, his brother Vingo confirmed on Facebook Sunday morning. 

"This day is sad... my brother April Boy is gone," Vingo said in Filipino.

Nakakalungkot naman ang araw na ito..wala na ang kuya april boy ko...vingo regino

Posted by Vingo Regino on Saturday, 28 November 2020

As of writing, there are no details yet on the circumstances of his death but April Boy has been diagnosed to have prostate cancer in 2009. He also had diabetes that affected his vision.

April Boy's son JC has uploaded a photo of a candle with an "idol" cap on Facebook. The late OPM singer-songwriter was known for his trademark caps.

Posted by Jc Regino on Saturday, 28 November 2020

April Boy, born Dennis Regino Magloyuan Magdaraog, popularized some novelty songs, including "Paano Ang Pusko Ko," "Umiiyak and Puso" and "Di Ko Kayang Tanggapin" in the 1990s.

APRIL BOY REGINO OBITUARY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Online petition to remove Amber Heard from 'Aquaman 2' gets over 1.5M signatures
22 hours ago
More than 1.5 million netizens have signed on a petition calling for the removal of Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard from...
Entertainment
fbfb
Pia Wurtzbach points out Rabiya Mateo's edge to win Miss Universe
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Rabiya said in the interview that she is set to start training for the international pageant soon, admitting that she is not...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Free ako': Kris Bernal explains teleserye with TV5
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Actress Kris Bernal clarified that her home network GMA-7 did not give her an exclusive contract, explaining why...
Entertainment
fbfb
John Lloyd Cruz finally breaks silence on why he left showbiz 'indefinitely'
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Boy and John Lloyd also talked about the actor’s upcoming film with director Lav Diaz, “Servando Magdamag,”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Will there be Christmas?; Mistaken for Jesus
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
More inspiring stories to light up your weekend
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Making big waves in London’s West End
By Ricky Lo | 10 hours ago
There’s another Filipina who is making big (as in BIG!!!) waves in London’s West End. Her name is Christine Allado,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Meet the crew that vlogs fun challenges & games
By Jerry Donato | 10 hours ago
A fun, unusual and exciting content is what The Cray Crew promises to present every Thursday on GMA Entertainment Group’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Christmas in Our House!’
10 hours ago
Matatandaang last week inyong kolumnista, Naglakip ng larawa’t isang ipininta — Ako’y naka-face mask,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sample prince or princess? Jhong Hilario expecting a baby with long-time girlfriend
By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Jhong Hilario and his long-time girlfriend Maia Leviste Azores are expecting their first child.
Entertainment
fbfb
Jasmine draws inspiration from old self for new movie role
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Jasmine Curtis-Smith tapped into the “worst” version of herself to effectively flesh out her latest movie ro...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with