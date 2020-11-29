90s idol April Boy Regino passes away

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:33 a.m.) — OPM icon April Boy Regino has passed away at the age of 51, his brother Vingo confirmed on Facebook Sunday morning.

"This day is sad... my brother April Boy is gone," Vingo said in Filipino.

Nakakalungkot naman ang araw na ito..wala na ang kuya april boy ko...vingo regino Posted by Vingo Regino on Saturday, 28 November 2020

As of writing, there are no details yet on the circumstances of his death but April Boy has been diagnosed to have prostate cancer in 2009. He also had diabetes that affected his vision.

April Boy's son JC has uploaded a photo of a candle with an "idol" cap on Facebook. The late OPM singer-songwriter was known for his trademark caps.

April Boy, born Dennis Regino Magloyuan Magdaraog, popularized some novelty songs, including "Paano Ang Pusko Ko," "Umiiyak and Puso" and "Di Ko Kayang Tanggapin" in the 1990s.