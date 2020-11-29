Making big waves in Londonâ€™s West End

There’s another Filipina who is making big (as in BIG!!!) waves in London’s West End. Her name is Christine Allado, who stars in the musical Prince of Egypt, the soundtrack of which is nominated Best Musical Theater Album in the Grammys slated early January next year. In the musical, she plays Tzipporah, the wife of Moses (played by Charlton Heston in Ten Commandments, the epic movie based on the book Prince of Egypt by Dorothy Clarke Wilson).

Conversations featured Christine in 2017 just a few weeks before the opening of Hamilton, the sung-through musical about the life of Alexander Hamilton (one of America’s Founding Fathers), in which she played a dual role as Peggy, the youngest of the three Schuyler Sisters, and (in Act 2) as Hamilton’s mistress Maria Reynolds.

After her West End debut in From Here to Eternity as understudy of the lead character Lorene, Christine starred in more musicals including Sweet Charity, West Side Story (for BBC’s 60th anniversary production), Cinderella, Wasted, Phantom of the Opera and Here Lies Love as the understudy for the former First Lady Imelda Marcos role and as Dovie Beams (it was Mark Bautista who played Ferdinand Marcos). She has also performed with Andrea Bocelli.

In that 2017 Conversation, Christine shared, “I was born (July 16, 1995) into a very musical family. We value education in the arts and in academics as well. But above all things, we love music. So I was very fortunate to have that as my background. I’m a city girl so as a child I grew up in Makati and then we moved to Quezon City. I went to school at St. Paul’s Pasig and college at UP Diliman. I have a postgraduate degree in Music and Theater from the Academy of Music in London.

“I’ve always loved theater and film and I’ve always lived my whole life singing. So to be able to join the two together is a sublime gift. I’m thankful for it every day. No one in my immediate family is in the performing arts, so I guess I’m the black sheep in the bunch, hehehehe!!!”

Christine has gone a long way since her honing days at Trumpets Playshop.

Recalled Carlo Orosa, “She was already a standout vocally as a kid when she joined Trumpets Playshop. Every year, she would take classes in musical theater and voice classes at our Musicademy in Shangri-La Mall. She’s very warm and humble as a young girl. When you know her, she’s always the first to greet and give you a hug.

“Her teacher Lani Ligot recalled that Christine would seek advice on major decisions like taking jobs in Hong Kong Disneyland and enrolling in a musical theater course at the Royal Academy of Music in London.

“Her mom and family members were all so supportive and she was always very willing to perform just anywhere even for free.

“She had buddies and would perform side by side with other Playshop students like Tippy Dos Santos and Red Concepcion (now playing The Engineer in Miss Saigon).”

Here’s our exclusive Conversation with Christine last Thursday:

What was your initial reaction after knowing your group was nominated Best Musical Theater Album for the Grammys?

“I honestly thought it was a joke or a mistake! It took a while for it to sink in but the moment I knew it was real, I was jumping up and down and bursting with excitement! I couldn’t believe anything like this was even possible. Especially as an actress, it’s not something you aspire to. But what a miracle it is that it’s even an opportunity you can realize.”

How was the Prince of Egypt album cast recording?

“We recorded the original cast recording back in January this year in London before all the craziness of the pandemic. And how lucky that we did, as they were considering doing the recordings in March when it would not have been possible to finish the album.”

Did you audition or was the role of Tzipporah assigned to you?

“This is the first time I didn’t exactly audition for a role. I did a workshop with the creative team and producers two years ago where we did a reading of the show and some of the music. I didn’t know they were going to be doing a West End version of the show but while I was in New York, I got offered the show and the role of Tzipporah. No auditions or anything! I was very shocked as well that that could be possible!”

What is the extent of your participation in the Prince of Egypt album?

“I am very lucky and proud to be singing one of the most beautiful songs in the album, When You Believe, made famous by the Grammy-winning version by Mariah Carey and the late and great Whitney Houston. I also have two original Stephen Schwartz songs that I sing in the album, a feisty and fiery solo called Dance to the Day, and a beautiful love duet called Never in a Million Years. I also open Act 2 with a small solo and end the show with some singing, so I’m kind of dotted all over the album.”

What was the process and backstory of the album’s making?

“We learned all the music in rehearsals back in December last year and we found out we were doing an album towards Christmastime. It was so exciting to know we were going to be doing an original cast recording and that I was going to be a great part in it. We rehearsed with the orchestra in a studio and eventually recorded the vocals with Stephen Schwartz himself directing us. He gave me very specific and useful notes for my character and directed me to get exactly what he wanted. It was honestly a dream come true! The man who wrote the music to so many wonderful shows such as Wicked, Pocahontas, Pippin and so many more!”

Will you be part of its future staging?

“Yes! We hope to be back in the spring of 2021 when COVID is hopefully under control. I’m so proud to represent Filipinos on the West End stages, especially while I play such a strong and powerful role.”

How was your stint in Hamilton?

“It was one of the best years of my life for sure. To be part of such a phenomenon was an absolute honor. And I still feel very much a part of it as the blessings from it keep pouring through and people always associate me with the show which is lovely!”

With West End closed, what keeps you busy?

“It was quiet in the beginning with not much work around so I made the most of it and took a break as I’d been going from show to show. But now it’s been picking up, I’d been a part of a Netflix and DreamWorks cartoon and that was released over the summer. I recorded a few more cast recordings for new projects and have been back in the West End doing workshops. So it still keeps going even though it’s behind the scenes!”

What did you learn at Trumpets Playshop that you’re using in your international career?

“So much! Trumpets Playshop taught me how to be a good cast member, how to work as a team and achieve the same goal. It taught me to be confident and believe in myself and what you have to offer. It laid the groundwork for where I am today for sure!”

What are your plans when live entertainment resumes?

“I can’t wait to be back on stage! I have a few shows over Christmas and in January so I’m already busy. But I can’t wait to keep being on stage where we belong!”

Are you planning to live in London or will you be coming home to settle in the Philippines?

“I’m not sure! I think a bit of everywhere really! Manila, London, New York and L.A.! That’s the dream! But the Philippines will always be my home.”

