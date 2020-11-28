KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Salute to Spain
Eva Reyes in caftan with intricate design outlined in metallic braid.
star/ fILE
Salute to Spain
REMEMBER WHEN? - Danny Dolor (The Philippine Star) - November 28, 2020 - 12:00am

In celebration of Felices Navidades (Spanish Merry Christmas), the clothes of Emil Valdes and Arturo Cruz were presented in December 1971 at the Eagle’s Nest of the Hong Kong Hilton.

The month-long festival was sponsored by Philippine Airlines in cooperation with Cifrele and Ramietex.

Three top models led Salute to Spain: Eva Reyes, Simonette de los Reyes and Jennifer Peña.

Simonette de los Reyes in caftan trimmed with braid.

Eva was Miss Republic of the Philippines in 1973, representing the country in the Miss World beauty pageant. She joined the movies and later became Karilagan model in 1977. Eva relocated to San Francisco, where she modeled for I. Magnin and Saks.

Simonette was Binibining Pilipinas-Universe in 1970, a sister of Miss Philippines 1955 Yvonne de los Reyes. Two years later, in 1972, Simonette became Baron Travel Girl, promoting Philippine tourism abroad.

Jennifer Peña in two-tone caftan with braid and tassels for accent.

Jennifer, a Karilagan model, joined Philippine STAR as writer-columnist.

Other Salute to Spain models: Ana Marie Arambulo and Maripi Estrella.

Baby Barredo was guest singer. In charge of production were Conchita Sunico, Eula Viana, Maitos Villa Abrille, Liesel Quirino and Jaime Asencio. — RKC

REMEMBER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pia Wurtzbach points out Rabiya Mateo's edge to win Miss Universe
By Jan Milo Severo | 14 hours ago
Rabiya said in the interview that she is set to start training for the international pageant soon, admitting that she is not...
Entertainment
fbfb
Gabi ng lagim all over again
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
The 4 directors of Kagat ng Dilim, the Viva offering premiering tonight on TV5, talk about the horror genre
Entertainment
fbfb
Matteo Guidicelli on married life: ‘I super recommend it to everybody’
By Nathalie Tomada | 2 days ago
It’s been nine months since Matteo Guidicelli tied the knot in a surprise wedding, and for the actor-athlete, married...
Entertainment
fbfb
Papa Piolo knows best
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Iñigo Pascual on what his dad, Piolo Pascual, reminds him about life, career and girls.
Entertainment
fbfb
John Lloyd Cruz finally breaks silence on why he left showbiz 'indefinitely'
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Boy and John Lloyd also talked about the actor’s upcoming film with director Lav Diaz, “Servando Magdamag,”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Musicals to discover & rediscover
By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
My bad.
Entertainment
fbfb
Myrtle topbills virtual show, celebrates showbiz anniversary
By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
The pandemic indubitably stirs up intense internal reflection about what is most important in life.
Entertainment
fbfb
Anne Curtis stops self from singing in virtual meeting with Dua Lipa
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
In the concert, the two-time Grammy Award winner will move through custom-built sets, including surreal TV shows, roller discos,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Rocco Nacino to play as Mike Enriquez in ‘Imbestigador’ 20th year episode
1 day ago
In a statement sent to Philstar.com, GMA said the program continues to achieve milestones, becoming one of GMA Public Affairs'...
Entertainment
fbfb
Maine Mendoza named Filipina OFWs’ new ‘champion’ as abuses rise due to pandemic
1 day ago
The “Dubsmash Queen” was also chosen as new ambassador because she espouses the organization’s values of...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with