In celebration of Felices Navidades (Spanish Merry Christmas), the clothes of Emil Valdes and Arturo Cruz were presented in December 1971 at the Eagle’s Nest of the Hong Kong Hilton.

The month-long festival was sponsored by Philippine Airlines in cooperation with Cifrele and Ramietex.

Three top models led Salute to Spain: Eva Reyes, Simonette de los Reyes and Jennifer Peña.

Simonette de los Reyes in caftan trimmed with braid.

Eva was Miss Republic of the Philippines in 1973, representing the country in the Miss World beauty pageant. She joined the movies and later became Karilagan model in 1977. Eva relocated to San Francisco, where she modeled for I. Magnin and Saks.

Simonette was Binibining Pilipinas-Universe in 1970, a sister of Miss Philippines 1955 Yvonne de los Reyes. Two years later, in 1972, Simonette became Baron Travel Girl, promoting Philippine tourism abroad.

Jennifer Peña in two-tone caftan with braid and tassels for accent.

Jennifer, a Karilagan model, joined Philippine STAR as writer-columnist.

Other Salute to Spain models: Ana Marie Arambulo and Maripi Estrella.

Baby Barredo was guest singer. In charge of production were Conchita Sunico, Eula Viana, Maitos Villa Abrille, Liesel Quirino and Jaime Asencio. — RKC