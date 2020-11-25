Why is Alden ‘going crazy?’

Yes, it’s true: Alden Richards is “going crazy” and he happily admitted it during an exclusive Zoom interview with Funfare in anticipation of his first virtual concert called Alden’s Reality (AR) on Dec. 8.

“Going crazy” over who, over what?

“Over the pandemic,” he joked, connecting from his home in Laguna, wearing a casual T-shirt and a white cap, feeling bright and breezy that Saturday afternoon when he was free from any commitment.

Actually, Going Crazy is the title of his new single composed by Pow Chavez which will be released (by GMA Music and FlipMusic Productions) during the concert.

Photos from Alden Richard’s Facebook

“Going crazy over whoever is listening to the song,” explained Alden.

Like who?

“Nobody in particular. Kung sino man ang gustong makinig.”

The song is included in the repertoire together with God Gave Me You which became the accidental theme song of Alden and Maine Mendoza’s hit team-up AlDub, plus songs close to Alden’s heart.

Also initialed “AR” like his last “live” concert (as in Adrenalin Rush), this AR is a virtual “love affair” to remember, assured Alden.

In a candid Zoom one-on-one, the actor of the hour talks about not just his virtual Alden’s Reality concert on Dec. 8 but also his ideal girl and dream wedding.

“It’s parang a dating experience. Bibigyan natin ang audience ng one-on-one experience kasi during the concert everything will be between me and whoever I am talking to. I mean, pag kausap ko ‘yung camera, I’m talking to only one person, to only you, not to a whole audience. It’s just you and me, tayong dalawa lang. You will experience a part of my reality at that moment.”

The director, Paolo Valenciano, has given Alden practically blanket authority to conceptualize the concert.

“I thank direk Paolo for giving me freedom,” said Alden. “He allowed everything to come from me...the ideas and choice of songs. Malaki ang na-i-ambag ko sa creative side. But, of course, the whole thing is a collective collaboration.”

AR caps Alden’s memorable year.

“In terms of what’s happening in general, it’s not so good,” he summed up 2020. “Pero so far, when it comes to work, I’m still blessed that I’m very active pa rin despite the situation. I’m thankful to the brands that continue to trust me with new endorsements. Also, GMA has never failed me sa pagbibigay sa akin ng new projects.

“But I feel sad for the people na naa-apektuhan ng pandemic at ng mga calamity like the recent typhoons. The least I could do is share my blessings with them para maramdaman nila na may kasama sila during this difficult time.”

Reminded that he is the reigning King of Commercials, Alden begged off.

“Blessed lang po. Medyo naparami lang po.”

His biggest prayer for 2021 is for a vaccine to be available so that we can go back to normal.

“Some have adjusted to the new normal but a lot of people have not.”

Then, we talked about the other “realities” of life, his life. I heard that, since he is not getting any younger (turning 29 on Jan. 2 next year), Alden is ready to mind his (long-neglected, long overdue?) love life. So far, he has been vaguely linked to only one singer-actress and the rest is “fake news,” while he and Maine (now committed to Arjo Atayde) have remained friends.

“Yes, po,” he admitted. “It’s about time na rin. That’s already in my plan even before pa. That’s why all the years, I’ve been working so hard for my family.”

But his family has been well secured already, right?

“My present family, yes. I am referring to my own future family. I want to give it a good life.”

Isn’t he having a problem finding Miss Right?

“As of now, medyo mahirap because of the circumstances...the pandemic. Mahirap maglalalabas...to meet people. But sooner or later, darating tayo diyan.”

I teased him that a queue is forming fast.

“Ganoon ba? Di ko makita ang pila, hahaha!!!”

It looks like he is no longer afraid of commitment.

“Hindi na po. Not anymore. Ready na po. Na-secure ko na ang (future) ng family ko, so okay na. Game na!”

And what are the qualities that he wants in Miss Right?

“Pinay look, medyo mahaba ang buhok. ‘Yung typical Filipina beauty. One who can and who will understand me; ‘yung maiintindihan ako. ‘Yung mabait. ‘Yon lang po.”

Oops? Newly-crowned Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo seems to fit the description. When Rabiya appeared as “judge” in the Bawal Judgmental segment of Eat, Bulaga!, netizens put one plus one equals Alden got “attracted” to Rabiya only because he was caught by the camera looking (with admiring eyes?) at her.

“I am describing nobody in particular, pero ‘yung medyo katulad niya. Ganoon.” (Note: Rabiya has been going steady with a nurse for six years, her first boyfriend, and she is vocal about their promise to each other that they will stick together whatever happens. But Rabiya did tell Funfare that she found Alden a nice guy and that they could be good friends, nothing beyond that, “since I already have a boyfriend.” Alden, as he has just revealed, is fancy-free; as they say, single and ready to mingle.)

If and when he found the (elusive?) Miss Right, what kind of wedding would he want?

“An intimate and private wedding. Hindi ko po siya i-pa-publicize, something like Mikael Daez and Megan Young’s wedding. Naganap twice pa nga at tapos na nang malaman ng tao. In my wedding, there will be only two important people, me and my wife.”

Now that he has everything, what may be lacking (if any)?

“A better half,” Alden hastened to answer.

So, in one word how would he describe his present life?

“Contented!”

(Those who want to buy tickets to Alden’s Reality, check www.GMANetwork.com/Synergy.)

