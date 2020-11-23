KOREAN WAVE
'Very scary': Maureen Wroblewitz on having COVID-19
JK Labajo and Maureen Wroblewitz
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 23, 2020 - 1:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — Model Maureen Wroblewitz revealed that she tested positive for novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In her Instagram account, the first Filipino winner of "Asia’s Next Top Model" said her experience is very scary.

 

 

“Hello everyone, some people know that I’ve been sick for the past few days and I actually wanted to keep this information private but I feel the need to spread awareness about such an important topic. I was tested positive for Covid-19 and I’ve been in home quarantine for 2 weeks,” she said.

“It has been a very scary experience and it has most definitely taken a toll on my mental health. I am much better now and I am grateful to be alive. This experience has taught me a few things. That I should never let my guard down at a time like this, to trust my gut instincts and also that the only person you can really trust is yourself."

Maureen also shared some pieces of advice to be safe from the virus.

“You can’t rely on other people to keep you safe. Sometimes not even the people closest to you, friends that you think will always have your back. You really have to protect yourself because there are people out there who don‘t care if you get infected,” she said.

“Please be vigilant as you can catch the virus so easily. Make sure to always wear a mask & face shield wherever you go (if you see people who aren’t wearing them properly, kindly advise them to do so. Nose and mouth both need to be covered by the mask and the face shield shouldn’t sit on top of the head either. Be extra careful because you never know how long someone’s been wearing their mask already) practice social distancing and boost your immune system with lots of Vitamin C, B, and D,” she added.

Maureen thinks that although she is lucky for only having mild symptoms, she reminded the public that not everyone has a strong immune system.

“If there is no reason to go out, stay home! I am very lucky to have only had mild symptoms but there are enough people out there who aren’t as fortunate. Think about your parents or grandparents who are at a higher risk of getting severe symptoms. Not everyone you see outside has a strong immune system and may even have other medical conditions. Please be responsible when you go out and protect yourself first in order to protect others! Stay safe and healthy everyone,” said the girlfriend of singer JK Labajo.

